BMW revises 6 Series GT lineup for India. Details here

BMW has revised its 6 Series GT lineup for India, doing so after earlier making changes to the BMW X3 and BMW 5 lineup of cars in the country. According to HT Auto, the German auto giant has discontinued 6 Series GT's 620 Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport variants. A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015. (REUTERS/Used only for representation)

This, therefore, means only two variants of the model continue to be on sale in the world's fifth-largest economy: the 630i M Sport and 620d M Sport. Also, the former is now costlier by ₹2 lakh, and can be purchased for ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter's pricing remains unchanged at ₹73.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Additionally, the variants will now also meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations.

Powertrain

The petrol versions are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine; a 2.0-litre twin-turbo oil burner is also there. These can churn out maximum power output and peak torque of 255 bhp and 400 Nm (turbocharge), and 188 bhp and 400 Nm (oil burner), respectively.

An 8-speed automatic transmission, offered with both engines, sends power to the rear wheels.

Features

These come loaded with features such as cruise control without braking, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, panoramic glass-roof, Sensatec leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless), Harmon Kardon sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, active rear spoiler, frameless windows, rear entertainment screens, park assist etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON