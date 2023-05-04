BMW's X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India for 48.90 lakh. Details here

BMW on Thursday launched the X1 sDrive18i M Sport in India, giving it a starting price of ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be produced locally at BMW's manufacturing plant in Chennai, and those interested can book their orders through the company's dealerships. BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport

The deliveries, meanwhile, are likely to commence in June.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport: Powertrain

The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is powered by a 1,499 cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that churns out maximum power output and peak torque of 134 hp and 230 Nm respectively. For smooth gearshifts, the engine is connected to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

BMW further claims that the X1 sDrive18i M Sport can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport: Features

The car is equipped with features such as adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant, Live Cockpit Plus with curved display, My BMW app with remote functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, parking assistant with reverse assistant, active seats, Harmon Kardon hi-fi system, and more.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport: Passenger safety

For passenger safety, meanwhile, the German auto giant has given the model features such as extensive driver assistance systems, lane departure warning with steering intervention, dynamic cruise control with braking function, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian/cyclist protection etc.

