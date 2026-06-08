Booked a TVS iQube? Key genuine accessories you can buy

The TVS iQube is one of India's most popular family-oriented electric scooters. The TVS iQube features a practical and conventional design that prioritises rider comfort and upright sitting posture. It comes promising reliable everyday performance. Unlike many other electric scooters in the market that are positioned in the same price segment and come equipped with a wide range of features that are not required at all, the TVS iQube is a no-nonsense electric scooter. TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.

While the TVS iQube comes with a design that is more conventional, in line with other petrol models, TVS Motor Company offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can give the iQube a distinct look and enhance its functionality.

If you have booked the TVS iQube or already own one, and are planning to buy accessories for it, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.