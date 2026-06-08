Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Booked a TVS iQube? Key genuine accessories you can buy

    TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.

    Published on: Jun 08, 2026 2:05 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The TVS iQube is one of India's most popular family-oriented electric scooters. The TVS iQube features a practical and conventional design that prioritises rider comfort and upright sitting posture. It comes promising reliable everyday performance. Unlike many other electric scooters in the market that are positioned in the same price segment and come equipped with a wide range of features that are not required at all, the TVS iQube is a no-nonsense electric scooter.

    TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.
    TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.

    While the TVS iQube comes with a design that is more conventional, in line with other petrol models, TVS Motor Company offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can give the iQube a distinct look and enhance its functionality.

    Check similar bikes

    Find more bikes...
    Okaya EV Faast F2T

    Okaya EV Faast F2T

    ₹ 89,999

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Okaya EV Faast F2B

    Okaya EV Faast F2B

    ₹ 89,999

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    ₹ 1.39 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    If you have booked the TVS iQube or already own one, and are planning to buy accessories for it, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.

    TVS iQube: Key genuine accessories to buy

    TVS iQube: Genuine accessories to buy
    AccessoryPrice
    Front registration plate case 88
    Rear registration plate case 103
    Bracket license plate kit 41
    Pillion holder 159
    Handgrip cover 163
    Side stand kit 193
    Prop stand 210
    Guard kit 2,165 - 2,415
    3-pin adapter 1,310
    Centre stand kit 919
    Mirror set 745 - 857
    Scooter cover 559 - 639
    Seat cover 480 - 538
    Floor mat 532
    Helmet lock 261 - 296

    TVS offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the iQube electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website or offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the scooter, while others are meant to enhance the protection level of the scooter. There are some accessories that are designed to enhance the rider's convenience.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/Booked A TVS IQube? Key Genuine Accessories You Can Buy
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes