Buying a Nissan Gravite MPV? Key genuine accessories you can explore
If you are planning to buy Nissan Gravite, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore for the MPV.
Nissan Gravite was launched in India recently to expand the Japanese carmaker's utility vehicle lineup in the country. Despite essentially being a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes with its own distinct characteristics. The MPV looks stylish and upmarket on the exterior and inside the cabin. The design and features look a bit different on the Nissan MPV compared to its Renault sibling. However, under the skin, the Gravite is the same model as the Triber, a result of badge engineering within the Nissan-Renault alliance.
Being based on the same CMF-A+ architecture, the Nissan Gravite sub-four metre seven-seater MPV draws power from the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine is known for churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque.
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If you have been planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering about the accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the key genuine accessories available for the MPV.
Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Electricals
|Price
|Chrome window frame kit
|₹2,199
|Massager seat cover with ventilation
|₹5,499
|Footwell ambient mood light
|₹2,599
|Chrome door handles
|₹1,499
|Perforated steering wheel cover
|₹599
|Dual dashcam
|₹9,999
|Chrome wind deflector
|₹2,699
|Magnetic sunshades
|₹1,499 - ₹3,359
|9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|NA
|14-inch wheel cover pack
|₹3,899
|PVC floor mat
|₹1,999
|Air purifier
|₹4,599
|Splash guard kit
|₹799
|Carpet floor mat
|₹2,399
|JBL speakers
|₹9,999
|Bodyside graphic kit
|₹5,499
|Dual-layer 7D floor mat
|₹6,999
|Wireless charger
|₹5,499
|Roof carrier
|₹9,999
|Seat cover
|₹7,999
|Tyre puncture repair kit
|₹2,899
|Body cover
|₹1,849
|Neck & lumbar cushion
|₹1,499 - ₹1,999
|Puddle lamp
|₹5,499
|Door edge guard
|₹368
|PVC trunk mat
|₹1,099
|Vacuum cleaner
|₹2,499
Nissan offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Gravite MPV. These accessories can be purchased online from Nissan's dedicated channel. Also, these can be purchased from the offline store of the automaker. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the MPV, while some are meant to ramp up the comfort and convenience quotient. Also, there are a host of genuine accessories meant to drive up the functionality of the Gravite.