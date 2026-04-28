Buying a Nissan Gravite MPV? Key genuine accessories you can explore

Nissan Gravite was launched in India recently to expand the Japanese carmaker's utility vehicle lineup in the country. Despite essentially being a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes with its own distinct characteristics. The MPV looks stylish and upmarket on the exterior and inside the cabin. The design and features look a bit different on the Nissan MPV compared to its Renault sibling. However, under the skin, the Gravite is the same model as the Triber, a result of badge engineering within the Nissan-Renault alliance.

Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Gravite MPV.