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    Buying a Nissan Gravite MPV? Key genuine accessories you can explore

    If you are planning to buy Nissan Gravite, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore for the MPV.

    Published on: Apr 28, 2026 6:33 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Nissan Gravite was launched in India recently to expand the Japanese carmaker's utility vehicle lineup in the country. Despite essentially being a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes with its own distinct characteristics. The MPV looks stylish and upmarket on the exterior and inside the cabin. The design and features look a bit different on the Nissan MPV compared to its Renault sibling. However, under the skin, the Gravite is the same model as the Triber, a result of badge engineering within the Nissan-Renault alliance.

    Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Gravite MPV.
    Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Gravite MPV.

    Being based on the same CMF-A+ architecture, the Nissan Gravite sub-four metre seven-seater MPV draws power from the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine is known for churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque.

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    If you have been planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering about the accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the key genuine accessories available for the MPV.

    Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy
    ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceElectricalsPrice
    Chrome window frame kit 2,199Massager seat cover with ventilation 5,499Footwell ambient mood light 2,599
    Chrome door handles 1,499Perforated steering wheel cover 599Dual dashcam 9,999
    Chrome wind deflector 2,699Magnetic sunshades 1,499 - 3,3599.0-inch touchscreen infotainment systemNA
    14-inch wheel cover pack 3,899PVC floor mat 1,999Air purifier 4,599
    Splash guard kit 799Carpet floor mat 2,399JBL speakers 9,999
    Bodyside graphic kit 5,499Dual-layer 7D floor mat 6,999Wireless charger 5,499
    Roof carrier 9,999Seat cover 7,999Tyre puncture repair kit 2,899
    Body cover 1,849Neck & lumbar cushion 1,499 - 1,999Puddle lamp 5,499
    Door edge guard 368PVC trunk mat 1,099Vacuum cleaner 2,499

    Nissan offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Gravite MPV. These accessories can be purchased online from Nissan's dedicated channel. Also, these can be purchased from the offline store of the automaker. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the MPV, while some are meant to ramp up the comfort and convenience quotient. Also, there are a host of genuine accessories meant to drive up the functionality of the Gravite.

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