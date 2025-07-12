Citroen celebrates 4 years, offers benefits up to 2.80 lakh on select models

Citroen India has introduced special celebratory offers across its product range as the brand marks its fourth anniversary in the Indian market. Customers can avail benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh on models including the Citroen C3, eC3, Basalt, and the Aircross. However, it is important to note that no offers are currently being provided on the brand’s flagship model in India, the C5 Aircross. Personalised Offers on Citroen Aircross Check Offers Models including the eC3, the C3, the Aircross and the Basalt are getting a discount in the month of July.

All these offers, as listed below, will only be valid until July 31, 2025. Citroen encourages interested buyers to visit their nearest authorised dealership for full information and to check availability.

Citroen C3 benefits

The Citroen C3, which was introduced as the brand’s second model for India, now comes with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh. This particular offer is applicable to the MY25 Shine variant and includes a combination of cash discounts along with loyalty bonuses. For the C3, a buyer would require shelling out anywhere from ₹6.23 lakh to ₹10.21 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.

Citroen eC3 benefits

Citroen’s only electric model currently available in India, the eC3, is being offered with benefits worth up to ₹40,000 on MY23 stock. For the newer MY25 models, Citroen is providing exchange and loyalty bonuses. Priced from ₹12.90 lakh to ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the eC3 is based on the same platform as the standard C3 but comes equipped with an all-electric drivetrain.

Citroen Basalt benefits

Among all the models, the Citroen Basalt carries the most substantial offer in the lineup. Buyers can avail of benefits amounting to up to ₹2.80 lakh on the MY24 Max AT variant. The Basalt, which holds the distinction of being India’s first mass-market SUV Coupe from Citroen, is priced between ₹8.32 lakh and ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen Aircross benefits

The Citroen Aircross is also included in the brand’s promotional campaign. MY23 models are available with benefits of up to ₹65,000, while the MY25 Max variant comes with a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits. The pricing of the Aircross begins at ₹8.62 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).