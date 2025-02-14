Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Confused which electric scooter to buy? Check out the most practical options

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Electric scooters like Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and others provide large boot capacities proving as practical options for urban riding.

Electric scooters are now increasingly favoured by urban commuters with storage space being a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions. A generous boot enables riders to conveniently carry necessities like helmets, groceries, and bags for work. If you too are scouting the markets for a practical e-scooter offering significant under-seat storage then we've got you covered. Listed below are five electric models with the largest boot capacities along with insights on their performance and features.

The electric two-wheeler segment is growing as various manufacturers keep adding newer models which prove to be very practical for daily use.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak provides a respectable 26-litre of under-seat storage, sufficient for an open-face helmet or daily essentials. The newest Chetak features a 4 kW motor, achieving a maximum speed of 73 km/h with a range of 126 km (IDC). It offers a sturdy all-metal frame, a keyless ignition system, Bluetooth connectivity, and rapid charging capabilities.

TVS iQube ST

The TVS iQube ST variant boasts 32 litres of under-seat storage, making it an effective choice for urban riders. With a 4.4 kW motor, the iQube can reach speeds of 82 km/h and has a 145 km range in the ST version. This scooter includes a TFT touchscreen display, smart connectivity features, reverse assistance, and geo-fencing capabilities.

Ather Rizta

Ather Energy’s latest family-oriented model, the Rizta, features an impressive 34 litres of boot space, enhancing its practicality. The scooter's flat floorboard and thoughtfully designed under-seat area allow ample room for a full-face helmet and additional items. The Rizta comes equipped with a 4.3 kW motor, allowing it to reach a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 125 km (as claimed). It incorporates Ride Assist, a large touchscreen interface, Ather’s exclusive AutoHold, and fast charging support.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 3

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 stands out for its modern design and practicality. It includes a 34-litre boot that easily fits a full-face helmet. With an 11 kW peak motor, it reaches a top speed of 120 km/h and has a claimed range of 195 km. The S1 Pro features MoveOS capabilities, proximity unlocking, voice control, cruise control, and multiple riding modes.

River Indie

Known as the "SUV of scooters," the River Indie offers a massive 43 litres of storage, complemented by a 12-litre front glovebox, making it the leader in its segment for boot space. Powered by a 6.7 kW motor, it can achieve a top speed of 90 km/h and a range of 120 km per charge. The Indie features twin front footpegs, wide tyres, an LED dashboard, and USB charging ports.

