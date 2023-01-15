Delhi traffic police change rule amid rising air pollution, fines up to 20k

The Delhi traffic police has devised and put into effect new traffic regulations for a short period of time due to the city's rising pollution levels. Cars with BS3 and BS4 engines will need to abide with the new regulations. Those who live in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, or the nearby districts and own cars with BS3 petrol engines and BS4 diesel engines must exercise particular caution and be aware of the new traffic laws.

The new regulation states that if your diesel vehicle's engine is BS4 or lower, you will receive a challan. Similar to the above, those whose petrol car engines are BS3 or less will also be subject to fine, a report from Live Hindustan states.

The diesel car must have an engine that is BS5 or higher, according to the temporary regulation that the traffic police have put in place. Additionally, the petrol vehicle's engine should be BS4 or higher. A punishment of between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 may be imposed on the car's driver if this is not followed.

Check your registration certificate to know model

If you own a petrol or diesel vehicle, you can look up engine information in RC (Registration Certificate). The registration certificate contains all of the information about your vehicle. It also contains information about the type of engine. The Delhi government has already prohibited the use of diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than fifteen years. Those who violate these rules face fines of up to ₹20,000.

