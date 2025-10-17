Diwali car delivery checklist: 5 things to inspect before you drive out

The festive Diwali season is a great opportunity for new car buyers, as the occasion is believed to be auspicious and manufacturers offer discounts as well. However, buying a new car is a big moment for any Indian car buyer, often the result of months of saving, planning, and shortlisting. If you are planning to or have finalised the decision of buying a new car this festive season, the excitement would be super high. Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Classic 350 Check Offers Check Offers If you're buying a car this festive season, remember to check a few key things.

But before you drive away from the showroom, a quick delivery inspection is essential. It ensures your new vehicle is free from defects, matches the promised specifications, and comes with all accessories and documents intact.

Here’s a quick, easy-to-follow guide for every new car owner to check before taking delivery.

1. Examine the exterior for scratches or paint imperfections

Start with a slow walk around the car in broad daylight. Look closely for scratches, dents, or any uneven paint patches that could indicate damage during transportation. Check whether the paint shade is similar across all panels and ensure the doors, bonnet, and boot align properly and operate smoothly.

This might seem basic, but spotting such issues at delivery can save you from later disputes or costly bodywork repairs. Recent videos on social media have also drawn attention to suspicious dealers who attempted to deliver units with major dents concealed by local repairs.

2. Inspect the tyres, lights, and glass

Tyres should be brand new, with no signs of wear or damage. Verify that all four tyres, plus the spare, are of the same brand, size, and tread pattern.

Next, check the headlamps, tail lamps, fog lamps, and indicators to ensure all are working and free of cracks or moisture. The windshield and window glasses should be spotless, with no scratches or chips that could spread over time.

3. Step inside and test all interior features

The cabin should smell fresh and appear spotless. Check if all interior features work, from power windows and central locking to the infotainment system and air-conditioning. Try the wipers, horn, and steering-mounted controls too. Don't miss pressing any switch or button!

Adjust the seats and mirrors to confirm everything moves smoothly. Finally, look at the odometer. A new car should ideally show a reading under 30 km. Anything significantly higher deserves an explanation from the dealer.

4. Peek under the bonnet and below the car

Even if you’re not a mechanic, a basic look under the bonnet can tell you a lot. Make sure there are no oil leaks, loose wires, or disconnected parts. All fluid levels, engine oil, brake fluid, and coolant, should be at the recommended level.

Under the car, check for rust, scrapes, or any missing components. These checks might seem minor, but they can reveal whether the car suffered rough handling during storage or transport.

5. Verify all documents and promised accessories

This is where you need to pay the most attention to the details and fine print:

Documents: Cross-check the invoice, insurance, registration papers, and owner’s manual. Ensure the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and engine number match those on your car.

Cross-check the invoice, insurance, registration papers, and owner’s manual. Ensure the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and engine number match those on your car. Accessories: Confirm that promised items such as floor mats, mud flaps, a tool kit, and the spare wheel are present and properly installed. Dealers sometimes install accessories separately, so double-check everything works or is positioned correctly before signing off on the delivery.

6. Take a short test drive before signing the papers

Even if the car has already been prepped, insist on a short drive around the dealership or parking area. Listen for any unusual sounds, check the gear shifts and brakes, and watch for dashboard warning lights.

If anything feels off, don’t hesitate to ask the sales team for clarification or fixes before you complete the paperwork. Once you sign the delivery note, any issues might become harder to claim under warranty.