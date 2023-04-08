Do you know? Maruti Suzuki Dzire can help you earn daily income

Maruti Suzuki's popular sedan Dzire continues to rule its segment in the car market. Every month it has been selling an average of 12,000 units. It is available in both petrol and CNG variants. It is widely used for travelling due to adequate boot space and an extra leg room needed for long distance tours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

But do you know you can earn ₹2,000 daily from this car? Yes, its true. You can get a daily rent of ₹1,500-2,000 depending on condition of the car. This rent is irrespective of petrol and CNG variants, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

This sub-4 metre compact sedan is powered by a 1.2 litre K12C dual jet engine which generates 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque. Its petrol MT variant has a mileage of 23.15 kms/litre while that of CNG variant stands at 32.12 kms/kg. Dzire has a seven-inch smartplay touchscreen infotainment system. It also supports Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirrorlink.

Talking about features, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is equipped with leather steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror and 10 spoke 15-inch alloy wheels. To ensure passengers' safety, there are dual front airbags, electronic brakeforce distribution, anti lock braking system, brake assist and ISOFIX child seat mount.

