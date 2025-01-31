Finally! TVS X electric scooter deliveries commence in India

TVS has commenced delivering its flagship electric scooter, the TVS X, to its buyers. The TVS X scooter was first launched in the Indian market in 2023 at a starting price of ₹2.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). One of the first few units were delivered to customers in December 2024 and the brand is planning to deliver scooters to other cities in phases. The TVS X scooter will be delivered nationwide in a phased manner.

TVS X: Design

The TVS X, with its premium price tag, is poised to be a bold offering and features a sporty concept-like design. The basis for this scooter's design was previously showcased at the Auto Expo in 2018 – the Creon concept. The TVS X retains the concept's sharp lines and futuristic aesthetic making it stand out from other scooters offered in the market.

TVS X: Battery and performance

The battery of the TVS X has a 4.4 kWh capacity and offers an IDC-certified range of 140 km. Powering the scooter is its 11 kW motor, which puts out 14.7 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, taking it from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. The scooter maxes out at 105 kmph and comes bundled with three riding modes including Xtealth, Xtride and Xtonic. Charging the scooter from 0 to 80 per cent takes about 4 hours and 30 minutes as claimed by the manufacturer.

TVS X: Specifications

Built on the Xleton platform, the electric two-wheeler features a wheelbase of 1285 mm. The front suspension is twin telescopic forks, and at the rear is an offset single shock absorber.

The scooter gets disc brakes – the front disc measures 220 mm and the rear disc measures 195 mm and ABS (single-channel) is offered as standard fitment.

TVS X: Features

The hero feature of the TVS X is its 10.25-inch TFT screen which is compatible with Android Auto. The screen can be tilted in order to adjust it according to the rider's height and has several modern features. These include the NavPro onboard navigation system, browsing, live video streaming, games and more. Other notable features include a cruise control system and an anti-theft alarm.