Home / Car Bike / Former Audi chief convicted of fraud in diesel emissions scandal

Former Audi chief convicted of fraud in diesel emissions scandal

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 27, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud after pleading guilty in German automaker's diesel emissions scandal

A German court found ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the automaker's diesel emissions scandal Tuesday, making him the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.

Former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler.(REUTERS Photo)
Former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler.(REUTERS Photo)

The Munich regional court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine as part of an agreement between his lawyers, the judge and prosecutors after he pleaded guilty last month, German news agency dpa reported.

The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge.

Three lower-ranking managers also took plea deals in the 2 1/2-year-long trial in Munich.

Stadler had been charged with fraud and false certification by prosecutors who said he let cars with rigged software be sold even after the scheme was uncovered by the US Environmental Protection Agency in September 2015.

ALSO READ: Audi launches electric mountain bike: All you need to know

The scandal cost Volkswagen more than USD 30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two US executives sent to prison.

It pushed the entire auto industry away from reliance on diesel engines, which had been almost half the auto market in Europe, and helped accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
audi india
audi india
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out