Audi launches electric mountain bike: All you need to know

Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:03 PM IST

The German manufacturer has launched the vehicle as part of its Genuine Accessories range.

Audi's electric mountain bike (Image courtesy: shops.audi.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As part of its Genuine Accessories range, Audi has launched an electric mountain bike, which, according to the company, is the ‘next step in our effort to offer alternative means of e-mobility.’

The e-mountain bike runs on a battery produced by Italy's Fantic Motor.

“Produced in cooperation with Fantic, the Audi electric mountain bike is is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive,” said Andrew Doyle, Director, Audi UK.

Audi electric mountain bike: Features

(1.) According to the German manufacturer, the bicycle takes inspiration from the in-house RS Q e-tron Dakar racer, which won four stages of the 2022 Dakar rally.

(2.) The vehicle, a limited-edition launch, comes with Fantic's 720 kWh battery, which, in turn, powers a Brose S-Mag 36 Volt 250 electric motor with 90 Nm torque.

(3.) There are four cycling modes: Boost, Eco, Sport and Tour. Of these, says Audi, Boost delivers the maximum amount of assistance for hilly routes, while Eco is for maximum energy and range.

(4.) On the other hand, Sport, as the name suggests, is for sport cycling, and Tour provides a ‘notable’ boost. A digital display on the handlebar shows data such as speed and battery level.

(5.) The bike is available in sizes ‘L,' ‘M’ and ‘S.’ Each is priced at 8,900 Euros (approx. 7.69 lakh; 1 Euro= 86).

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

electric vehicles
