Gadkari shares glimpse of revamped Gujarat's Chiloda-Naroda highway section

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 03, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari lauded the development of 15 kilometres long Chiloda-Naroda highway section that joins the state capital Gandhinagar with Ahmedabad.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday shared glimpse of newly developed 6-lane Chiloda-Naroda highway section in Gujarat.

The 6-lane of Gujarat's Chiloda-Naroda highway section(Twitter/ Nitin Gadkari)
The 6-lane of Gujarat's Chiloda-Naroda highway section(Twitter/ Nitin Gadkari)

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are earnestly endeavouring to enhance the connectivity and efficiency of the mobility network through this project, which is also aimed at fostering robust economic growth and development in the region," Gadkari wrote in Twitter post.

ALSO READ: Gadkari makes big announcement on Kolkata-Chennai Golden Quadrilateral corridor

Chiloda-Naroda highway section| 4 points

1. The newly upgraded 15 kilometres long Chiloda-Naroda highway section joins the state capital Gandhinagar with Ahmedabad.

2. The total cost of developing the 6-lane of Gujarat's Chiloda-Naroda highway section (Package-VII) is 247 crores.

3. With construction of this highway, traffic from Himmatnagar can now merge with S.P Ring Road at Nana Chiloda Ring Road circle, providing access towards Vadodara through National Expressway 1.

4. Along with facilitating faster traffic movement, the developed section results to significant cost savings in terms of fuel consumption and travel time, Gadkari added.

