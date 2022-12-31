Home / Car Bike / Hero begins deliveries of Vida V1, its first electric scooter

The company has started delivering the scooter in Bengaluru. Soon, deliveries will begin for Delhi and Jaipur as well.

CEO of Hero MotoCorp Pawan Kant Munjal launches the Hero Vida V1 electric scooters, in Jaipur, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hero Motocorp has started deliveries of Vida V1, the company's maiden electric scooter. According to HT Auto, the first customer of Vida V1 took the delivery from the company's experience store at Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road. Soon, deliveries will begin for Delhi and Jaipur as well.

The e-scooter, which was launched on October 7, comes in two variants: Plus and Pro. These are priced at 1.45 lakh and 1.59 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively.

Vida V1: Features and specifications

Both Vida V1 variants have the same electric motor, which can produce a peak power output of 6 kW and continuous power output of 3.9 kW. Also, top speed for the two is same: 80 kmph. However, Pro takes 0.2 seconds less than Plus in accelerating from 0-40 kmph (3.2 seconds, 3.4 seconds).

Additionally, Pro gets a larger battery pack of 3.94 kWh which gives it an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC)-claimed range of 165 km. Plus, on the other hand, gets a 3.9 kWh battery back with an IDC-claimed range of 143 km. Both packs, however, are IP68 rated and come with a warranty for three years or 30,000 km.

The scooters have four riding modes: Custom, Eco, Ride, Sports. In their segment, the models are up against Ola S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

hero motocorp electric vehicles
