Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hero Glamour X joins India's 125 cc commuter motorcycle market, bookings open. What else can you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 01:37 pm IST

Hero Glamour X is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India with cruise control.

Hero MotoCorp has launched its latest motorcycle, Glamour X, in India. The Hero Glamour X comes as the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market, available at a starting price of 89,999 (ex-showroom). The Hero Glamour X will be offered in two variants, Drum and Disc. The Disc brake variant of the motorbike has been priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle commence on August 20.

Hero Glamour X is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India with cruise control, available at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom), challenging Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.
Personalised Offers on
Hero Glamour X arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Hero Glamour X is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India with cruise control, available at a starting price of 89,999 (ex-showroom), challenging Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.

The automaker has launched the Glamour X in one of the fastest-growing segments in India, which is the 125cc segment, which grew by 19 per cent with over 3.6 lakh units sold annually. The OEM currently has three products in the segment already, including the Super Splendor XTEC, the Glamour and the Xtreme 125R. The new Glamour X comes challenging rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle this festive season, here are your other options.

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced between 85,178 and 94,451 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Powering this motorcycle is a 124.4 cc engine producing 11.6 bhp peak power and 10.8 Nm peak torque. It carries the sporty DNA of the Pulsar family into the 125 cc entry point.

Honda SP125

Honda SP 125 is priced between 93,247 and 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Honda SP 125 is a 123.9 cc engine, which is mated to a five-speed transmission and delivers 10.8 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm maximum torque.

TVS Raider 125

TVS Raider 125 comes priced from 87,375 (ex-showroom), while the top model is priced above 1 lakh. The TVS Raider 125 gets power from a 124.8 cc air- and oil-cooled engine that is good to pump out 11.2 bhp power and 11.2 Nm torque.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Hero Glamour X joins India's 125 cc commuter motorcycle market, bookings open. What else can you buy?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On