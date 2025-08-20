Hero Glamour X joins India's 125 cc commuter motorcycle market, bookings open. What else can you buy?

Hero MotoCorp has launched its latest motorcycle, Glamour X, in India. The Hero Glamour X comes as the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market, available at a starting price of ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The Hero Glamour X will be offered in two variants, Drum and Disc. The Disc brake variant of the motorbike has been priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle commence on August 20. Personalised Offers on Hero Glamour X Check Offers Check Offers Hero Glamour X is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle in India with cruise control, available at a starting price of ₹ 89,999 (ex-showroom), challenging Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.

The automaker has launched the Glamour X in one of the fastest-growing segments in India, which is the 125cc segment, which grew by 19 per cent with over 3.6 lakh units sold annually. The OEM currently has three products in the segment already, including the Super Splendor XTEC, the Glamour and the Xtreme 125R. The new Glamour X comes challenging rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle this festive season, here are your other options.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced between ₹85,178 and ₹94,451 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Powering this motorcycle is a 124.4 cc engine producing 11.6 bhp peak power and 10.8 Nm peak torque. It carries the sporty DNA of the Pulsar family into the 125 cc entry point.

Honda SP 125 is priced between ₹93,247 and ₹1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Honda SP 125 is a 123.9 cc engine, which is mated to a five-speed transmission and delivers 10.8 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm maximum torque.

TVS Raider 125 comes priced from ₹87,375 (ex-showroom), while the top model is priced above ₹1 lakh. The TVS Raider 125 gets power from a 124.8 cc air- and oil-cooled engine that is good to pump out 11.2 bhp power and 11.2 Nm torque.