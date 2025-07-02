Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Hero Vida VX2 is even cheaper than iPhone 16e, the most affordable phone from Apple

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Vida VX2 has been launched as the most affordable electric scooter of Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp on July 1 launched its most affordable electric scooter, Vida VX2, which comes undercutting the price of even the most affordable iPhone in the market. While the most affordable phone from Apple, the iPhone 16e, is priced at 59,900, the Vida VX2 can be purchased at 59,490 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is available in two different variants and is on offer with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme.

With the BaaS scheme, the Vida VX2 Go, the base variant of the electric scooter, can be purchased at 59,490 (ex-showroom), while without the battery subscription plan, it costs 99,490 (ex-showroom). The top variant of the Vida VX2, christened as VX2 Plus, comes priced at 64,990 (ex-showroom), with the BaaS scheme and 109,990 (ex-showroom), without the subscription plan. The consumers who will opt for the BaaS scheme will have to pay 0.96 per kilometre for using the battery.

The BaaS scheme makes the Vida VX2 electric scooter significantly affordable than rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air. Even the Ola S1 Z, which comes priced from 59,999 (ex-showroom), is yet to hit the roads. The VX2 sits under the V2 in Vida's product lineup.

Vida VX2: Powertrain and specifications

The Vida VX2 Go is available with a 2.2 kWh removable battery pack that allows it to run at a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of up to 92 kilometres on a single charge. It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

Powering the top-spec Vida VX2 Plus is a 3.4 kWh dual removable battery pack, which promises up to 142 kilometres of range on a full charge. This variant is capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph. This trim is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds.

Follow Us On