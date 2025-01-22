Hero XPulse 210 launched at Auto Expo 2025. Everything you should know before buying it

Hero XPulse 210 was launched in India at ₹175,800 (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2025. The motorcycle is expected to replace the XPulse 200 in the lineup of the two-wheeler manufacturer. The motorcycle was first showcased at EICMA 2024 last year. The bike comes as an adventure motorcycle in the 200 cc category. Hero XPulse 210 comes as a more upgraded version of XPulse 200.

Here are some quick facts about the Hero XPulse 210.

Hero XPulse 210: Design

Most of the styling elements of the Hero XPulse 210 come derived from the XPulse 200. It gets a circular LED headlamp and LED turn indicators. Apart from this, there would be a new transparent visor, dual-sport design, a beak-like front guard, a flat seat and knuckle guards as well. It also comes with a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity for notification and call alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero XPulse 210: Powertrain

Powering the new Hero XPulse 210 is a new 210 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It churns out 24.6 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 20.7 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp claims that the performance of the motorcycle will be better on the highways as well as in the cities. Moreover, the smoothness and fineness should be better than the current generation. In the Hero XPulse 200, the 199 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine pumps out 18.9 bhp peak power and 17.35 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Hero XPulse 210: Suspension, brake

Suspension hardware on the Hero XPulse 210 includes 210 mm front forks and a 205 mm absorber at the back. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which comes as switchable. It runs on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel.