News / Car and Bike / Hero-owned Surge unveils S32, a 'Batmobile'-like convertible EV. Details

Hero-owned Surge unveils S32, a 'Batmobile'-like convertible EV. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The EV can transition from a rickshaw to scooter in just three minutes.

Surge, a startup owned by Hero Motocorp, has unveiled S32, an electric vehicle (EV) that seamlessly transforms from a three-wheeled rickshaw to an e-scooter. The EV takes inspiration from the ‘Batmobile’ from Christopher Nolan's ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, and is designed in a way that it can be operated as a rickshaw for commercial needs, and easily converted to be used as a high-performance scooter to cruise through the city traffic.

Surge S32 EV (Image courtesy: Hero Motocorp.)
Surge S32 EV (Image courtesy: Hero Motocorp.)

As per the Delhi-based manufacturer, owners can convert S32 move between the scooter and rickshaw interchangeably, taking just three minutes to do so.

How to convert from e-rickshaw to e-scooter?

The transition is done by simply pressing a button. When the button is pressed, the front windshield lifts vertically to reveal the scooter within; simultaneously, the cabin transforms swiftly, deploying a spring-loaded double-swing mechanism.

Inside the cabin

Inside the EV's cabin, Hero Motocorp has given features such as windscreen, lighting, optional weather-protective soft doors, LED headlights, indicators, speedometer, switchgear, digital instrumentation, etc.

Powertrain

The 'three-wheeler part of S32 comes with a robust 13.4 bhp power output, while that for the two-wheeler part stands at 4 bhp, with the respective battery capacity being 11 kWh and 3.5 kWh. The top speed, meanwhile, is 50 kmph and 60 kmph respectively.

Additionally, the rickshaw has a maximum load carrying capacity of 500 kg, making it ideal for various commercial operations.

    HT News Desk

