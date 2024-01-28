Hero-owned Surge unveils S32, a 'Batmobile'-like convertible EV. Details
The EV can transition from a rickshaw to scooter in just three minutes.
Surge, a startup owned by Hero Motocorp, has unveiled S32, an electric vehicle (EV) that seamlessly transforms from a three-wheeled rickshaw to an e-scooter. The EV takes inspiration from the ‘Batmobile’ from Christopher Nolan's ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, and is designed in a way that it can be operated as a rickshaw for commercial needs, and easily converted to be used as a high-performance scooter to cruise through the city traffic.
As per the Delhi-based manufacturer, owners can convert S32 move between the scooter and rickshaw interchangeably, taking just three minutes to do so.
How to convert from e-rickshaw to e-scooter?
The transition is done by simply pressing a button. When the button is pressed, the front windshield lifts vertically to reveal the scooter within; simultaneously, the cabin transforms swiftly, deploying a spring-loaded double-swing mechanism.
Inside the cabin
Inside the EV's cabin, Hero Motocorp has given features such as windscreen, lighting, optional weather-protective soft doors, LED headlights, indicators, speedometer, switchgear, digital instrumentation, etc.
Powertrain
The 'three-wheeler part of S32 comes with a robust 13.4 bhp power output, while that for the two-wheeler part stands at 4 bhp, with the respective battery capacity being 11 kWh and 3.5 kWh. The top speed, meanwhile, is 50 kmph and 60 kmph respectively.
Additionally, the rickshaw has a maximum load carrying capacity of 500 kg, making it ideal for various commercial operations.