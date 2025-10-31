Honda 0 Series Alpha SUV to share parts with Elevate SUV

Honda Cars has finally revealed its plans regarding electric vehicles for the Indian market. The brand's first product will be the production version of the Zero Series Alpha SUV that made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. It will share its parts with the Elevate, which has already been on sale in the Indian market since September 2023 and has been doing decent numbers in its segment.

The Alpha is the smallest SUV in the Zero Series lineup of electric vehicles that Honda has showcased.