Honda 0 Series Alpha SUV to share parts with Elevate SUV
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 08:52 am IST
The Honda Zero Series Alpha electric SUV will enter the Indian market by 2027.
Honda Cars has finally revealed its plans regarding electric vehicles for the Indian market. The brand's first product will be the production version of the Zero Series Alpha SUV that made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. It will share its parts with the Elevate, which has already been on sale in the Indian market since September 2023 and has been doing decent numbers in its segment.
(Story Filed By HT Auto Desk)
