Honda Super ONE compact EV showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025: Top 3 things to know

Honda has showcased what could be its most exciting small EV yet — the Super ONE Prototype — at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Unlike most city-focused electric cars, the Super ONE isn't just about efficiency or sustainability; it's about bringing back a sense of driving fun that's often missing from EVs. Honda Super ONE was first showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda Super ONE Prototype: Quick highlights Details Model name Honda Super ONE Prototype Platform Based on Honda’s N-Series lightweight EV platform Design highlights Wide stance, flared fenders, air ducts for aero efficiency Cabin features Physical controls, sports seats, blue interior accents Approx lenght Under 3.4 metres Expected launch timeline 2026 (Japan first) View All Prev Next

Honda Super ONE: A compact EV that doesn’t look ordinary

The Super ONE Prototype sits on a lightweight platform derived from Honda’s N-Series cars, but the design language pushes far beyond the familiar. With wide tracks, muscular flared fenders, and angular proportions, it looks more like a sporty hatch than a humble city car. Air ducts at the front and rear add aerodynamic sharpness, while a low-slung stance gives it proper attitude.

Inside, the cabin keeps things simple yet driver-focused. The dashboard follows a clean, horizontal layout with tactile physical controls — a refreshing move away from all-touch interfaces. A dash of bright blue highlights and a snug bucket seat setup add some funkiness to the otherwise minimal cockpit.

The Super ONE comes with a funky-looking design language along with compact dimensions.

Honda Super ONE: Boost mode for the enthusiasts

What makes the Super ONE stand out is its new Boost Mode, a feature that simulates the feel of a multi-gear petrol car. It mimics a 7-speed gearbox with a corresponding change in sound and torque delivery. Honda has even built in a synthesised “engine” note that rises and falls with throttle input — a clever way of making electric driving feel more mechanical and engaging.

It’s clear that Honda wants the Super ONE to appeal not just to eco-conscious buyers but also to those who love driving. The idea of giving EVs a layer of emotional engagement — something they often lack — might be a step in the right direction.

Honda Super ONE: A global small EV with big ambitions

Honda has confirmed that the production version of the Super ONE will go on sale in Japan in 2026, followed by other regions including Asia, Oceania, and the UK (where it will be known as the Honda Super N). While specifications remain under wraps, the car’s compact size — under 3.4 metres in length — suggests it’ll fit neatly into the urban EV segment, similar to the Honda e.