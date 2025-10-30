Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Honda Super ONE compact EV showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025: Top 3 things to know

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 03:27 pm IST

Honda unveils the Super ONE Prototype at Japan Mobility Show 2025 — a compact EV with Boost Mode, sporty design, and plans for a 2026 global launch.

Honda has showcased what could be its most exciting small EV yet — the Super ONE Prototype — at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Unlike most city-focused electric cars, the Super ONE isn’t just about efficiency or sustainability; it’s about bringing back a sense of driving fun that’s often missing from EVs.

Honda Super ONE was first showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Get Launch Updates on
Honda Elevate EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Notify me
Honda Super ONE was first showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda Super ONE Prototype: Quick highlights

Details
Model nameHonda Super ONE Prototype
PlatformBased on Honda’s N-Series lightweight EV platform
Design highlightsWide stance, flared fenders, air ducts for aero efficiency
Cabin featuresPhysical controls, sports seats, blue interior accents
Approx lenghtUnder 3.4 metres
Expected launch timeline2026 (Japan first)

Honda Super ONE: A compact EV that doesn’t look ordinary

The Super ONE Prototype sits on a lightweight platform derived from Honda’s N-Series cars, but the design language pushes far beyond the familiar. With wide tracks, muscular flared fenders, and angular proportions, it looks more like a sporty hatch than a humble city car. Air ducts at the front and rear add aerodynamic sharpness, while a low-slung stance gives it proper attitude.

Inside, the cabin keeps things simple yet driver-focused. The dashboard follows a clean, horizontal layout with tactile physical controls — a refreshing move away from all-touch interfaces. A dash of bright blue highlights and a snug bucket seat setup add some funkiness to the otherwise minimal cockpit.

The Super ONE comes with a funky-looking design language along with compact dimensions.
The Super ONE comes with a funky-looking design language along with compact dimensions.

Honda Super ONE: Boost mode for the enthusiasts

What makes the Super ONE stand out is its new Boost Mode, a feature that simulates the feel of a multi-gear petrol car. It mimics a 7-speed gearbox with a corresponding change in sound and torque delivery. Honda has even built in a synthesised “engine” note that rises and falls with throttle input — a clever way of making electric driving feel more mechanical and engaging.

It’s clear that Honda wants the Super ONE to appeal not just to eco-conscious buyers but also to those who love driving. The idea of giving EVs a layer of emotional engagement — something they often lack — might be a step in the right direction.

(Also read: Honda 0 α electric SUV all set to launch in India in 2027: Top 3 things to know)

Honda Super ONE: A global small EV with big ambitions

Honda has confirmed that the production version of the Super ONE will go on sale in Japan in 2026, followed by other regions including Asia, Oceania, and the UK (where it will be known as the Honda Super N). While specifications remain under wraps, the car’s compact size — under 3.4 metres in length — suggests it’ll fit neatly into the urban EV segment, similar to the Honda e.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Honda Super ONE compact EV showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025: Top 3 things to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On