Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125cc scooter should you choose?

The 125cc scooter segment in India continues to be one of the most competitive, with two models standing out as top contenders — the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. Both scooters promise a strong blend of refinement, reliability, and practicality, yet they cater to slightly different types of riders. Here's a comparison between the two scooters if you are in the market for one. Personalised Offers on Honda Activa 125 Check Offers Check Offers The Access 125 has a lower starting price when compared to the Activa 125.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 comparison Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Starting ex-showroom price ₹ 88,339 ₹ 77,284 Engine 124 cc 124 cc Power 8.42 PS 8.42 PS Torque 10.5 Nm 10.2 Nm Weight 107 kg 106 kg Fuel tank 5.3 litres 5.3 litres View All Prev Next

Starting with performance, both scooters are powered by 124cc single-cylinder engines that deliver a near-identical power output of around 8.2 bhp and 10 Nm of torque. The difference lies in their tuning. The Honda Activa 125 prioritises smooth, linear power delivery, making it ideal for everyday city use and relaxed riding. The Suzuki Access 125, on the other hand, feels a bit livelier and more responsive, offering a slight edge in acceleration and throttle response. This makes the Access more engaging to ride, especially in stop-go traffic or short bursts of open-road riding.

Performance and weight

In terms of dimensions and weight, the Suzuki Access 125 and Activa 125 are almost the same at 106 kg and 107 kg, respectively. The Activa, however, counters with a more composed and stable ride thanks to its suspension setup and overall balance. For urban riders who frequently weave through traffic, the Access might feel a touch easier to handle, while those looking for a steadier, planted feel may prefer the Activa.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV should you get?)

Features

When it comes to features, both scooters are fairly well-equipped. The Honda Activa 125 offers premium touches such as LED lighting, a silent start system, and, in its higher variants, a 4.2-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. The Suzuki Access 125 also offers modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call/message alerts through its digital console. Its long and comfortable seat, along with ample under-seat storage, makes it particularly family-friendly.

However, the Activa 125 maintains an advantage in brand trust, long-term reliability, and Honda’s vast service network — qualities that continue to make it a best-seller.

In conclusion, the Suzuki Access 125 is the better all-rounder if you prioritise performance, lightness, and a bit more excitement on the road. The Honda Activa 125 remains the go-to option for those seeking proven dependability and refined ride quality. Both are excellent choices, but your decision ultimately depends on whether you value sporty character or effortless comfort more. Moreover, the Access 125's starting price is also more affordable at ₹77,284 whereas the Activa 125 starts at ₹88,339. Both prices are ex-showroom.