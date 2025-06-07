Honda Elevate, City, City e:HEV and second-gen Amaze get benefits up to 1.20 lakh in June

Every month, almost every manufacturer announces various discounts or benefits on their products. In June, Honda Car India has also launched special promotions worth up to ₹1.20 lakh for most of its models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate. These benefits typically include a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is a summary of the promotions available in June for each model. Honda is offering discounts for the month of June on its Elevate, City and Amaze models.

Honda City and City e:HEV hybrid June discounts

Honda is offering benefits of up to ₹1,07,300 on the City model, while the Honda City Hybrid features a total benefit of ₹65,000. These offers are available for all variants of both models. The Honda City takes on models like the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

Honda Elevate June discounts

The Honda Elevate comes with benefits of up to ₹1,20,000 on the top-tier Elevate ZX. The Honda Elevate rivals the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and similar vehicles. The Japanese SUV is one of its flagship offerings by Honda in India, featuring a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine.

Honda New Amaze and second-generation Amaze June discounts

The new Honda Amaze does not get any explicit cash benefits, but it is being offered with corporate discounts and special discounts for loyal existing Honda customers.

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with benefits of up to ₹57,200. It is worth noting that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the newest model from the brand. The automaker offers EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. In its segment, Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Please note that final offers and discounts are dependent on stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is recommended to check with your preferred dealership in your city for the most accurate information on these deals.