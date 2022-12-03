Home / Car Bike / Honda Cars announces discount of up to 72,340 on these models. Details here

Honda Cars announces discount of up to 72,340 on these models. Details here

Published on Dec 03, 2022 01:27 PM IST

The discount is in the form of cash bonus/free accessories, car exchange discount and bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.

File photo of Honda logo used for representational purpose only
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Honda Cars India has announced a discount of up to 72,340 on select models. The discount is in the form of cash bonus/free accessories, car exchange discount and bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.

Here are the details.

WR-V ( 72,340 off): Its pricing begins at 8.66 lakh, and goes all the way to 12.21 lakh. Here, customers save 30,000 as cash discount or get free accessories worth 35,340. They also get 20,000 in exchange bonus, 20,000 as car exchange discount, 7,000 as exchange bonus, and 5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

City (Gen 5, 72,145 off): The car has a starting price of 11.57 lakh. On the petrol variant, customers get 30,000 off in cash or free accessories worth 32,145, 20,000 in exchange discount, 8,000 corporate discount, 7,000 exchange bonus, and 5,000 in loyalty bonus.

Amaze ( 43,144 off): Priced between 6.32 lakh and 11.15 lakh, you get 20,000 off in exchange, free accessories worth 12,144 or cash discount of 10,000, corporate discount of 6,000, and 5,000 as loyalty bonus.

Jazz ( 37,047 off): The starting cost is 7.48 lakh, which goes up to 10.17 lakh. You save 10,000 in cash or get free accessories worth 12,047. In addition to this, there is 10,000 off in exchange, 7,000 as exchange bonus, 5,000 as loyalty bonus, and 3,000 in corporate discount.

City (Gen 4, 5,000 off): Only a loyalty bonus of 5,000 is available on this car, which is priced between 9.3 lakh and 10 lakh.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

