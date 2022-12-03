Honda Cars announces discount of up to 72,340 on these models. Details here

Honda Cars India has announced a discount of up to ₹72,340 on select models. The discount is in the form of cash bonus/free accessories, car exchange discount and bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount.

Here are the details.

WR-V ( ₹72,340 off): Its pricing begins at ₹8.66 lakh, and goes all the way to ₹12.21 lakh. Here, customers save ₹30,000 as cash discount or get free accessories worth ₹35,340. They also get ₹20,000 in exchange bonus, ₹20,000 as car exchange discount, ₹7,000 as exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 each as loyalty bonus and corporate discount.

City (Gen 5, ₹72,145 off): The car has a starting price of ₹11.57 lakh. On the petrol variant, customers get ₹30,000 off in cash or free accessories worth ₹32,145, ₹20,000 in exchange discount, ₹8,000 corporate discount, ₹7,000 exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 in loyalty bonus.

Amaze ( ₹43,144 off): Priced between ₹6.32 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh, you get ₹20,000 off in exchange, free accessories worth ₹12,144 or cash discount of ₹10,000, corporate discount of ₹6,000, and ₹5,000 as loyalty bonus.

Jazz ( ₹37,047 off): The starting cost is ₹7.48 lakh, which goes up to ₹10.17 lakh. You save ₹10,000 in cash or get free accessories worth ₹12,047. In addition to this, there is ₹10,000 off in exchange, ₹7,000 as exchange bonus, ₹5,000 as loyalty bonus, and ₹3,000 in corporate discount.

City (Gen 4, ₹5,000 off): Only a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 is available on this car, which is priced between ₹9.3 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

