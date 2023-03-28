Honda launches Activa 125 with ‘smart key’: All you need to know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its updated Activa 125, making it available in four variants, which are priced between ₹78,920 and ₹88,093 (all prices ex-showroom). According to HT Auto, the most striking feature of Activa 125 is the Smart Key feature, which is present in the top-end variant of the scooter. Honda's 'updated' Activa 125

Smart Key

It enables functions such as ‘Smart Find,’ ‘Smart Safe,’'Smart Unlock' and ‘Smart Stop.’ With smart key, riders can find their scooter in a parking lot. For this, they must press the ‘Answer back’ button on the key; if the scooter is within a range of 10 metres, its turn indicators will blink twice, helping the rider in locating it.

Other features

There is an anti-theft system and, instead of the tradition keyhole, a knob that turns on the ignition and start/stop the engine. Other features include a side-stand-cut-off-switch, an external fuel filler cap, an open glovebox, an LED headlamp (with an LED position lamp), and more. There is also a small digital screen to display data such as real-time mileage, distance to empty, fuel gauge, average mileage, and time.

Engine

Activa 125 is now OBD compliant, but its engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit capable of generating 8.19 bhp of maximum power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine in this model, however, features an eSP for silent start and other functionalities.

Variants and colours

Honda has launched the vehicle in these variants: Drum, Drum Alloy, Disc, and the top-end H-Smart trim. The five colour options are Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White, and Mid Night Blue Metallic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON