Honda launches Dio 125 scooter with H-Smart key feature

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched its Dio 125 scooter, and will offer the vehicle in two variants and at a starting price of ₹83,400. Honda's Dio 125 scooter (Image courtesy: Honda)

Speaking at the launch event, Tsutsumu Otani, CE0 and MD, HMSI, recalled the automaker introducing the Dio in India in 2022, and expressed confidence that with the all-new Dio 125, customers will get to enjoy an ‘unparalleled’ ownership experience.

“With Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter, made it one of the most-liked scooters in the country,” Otani told HT Auto.

He added: “In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers.”

Honda Dio 125: Variants and Price

The two variants are Standard and Smart. The latter is priced at ₹91,300.

Honda Dio 125: Offers

The company is giving a standard warranty of three years. After the completion of this period, owners can extend the warranty by up to seven more years, doing so by availing the optional extended warranty.

Honda Dio 125: Features

The biggest highlight of the vehicle is arguably the in-house H-Smart key technology, which features a lock mode, which, in turn, combinse five functions into a single rotary knob. Also, there is a fully-digital instrument cluster showcasing various details related to the ride.

Honda Dio 125: Engine

It is powered by an engine that churns out a maximum power output of 8.19 bhp and peak torque of 10.4 Nm. Also, the engine gets Honda's eSP, automatic choke system, and idle start/stop functionality.

A CVT automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail