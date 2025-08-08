Honda launches festive ‘Great India Fest’ with benefits up to 1.22 Lakh

Honda Cars India has kicked off the festive season with its ‘Great India Fest’, rolling out a range of special offers on popular models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate. Customers can look forward to benefits worth up to ₹1.22 lakh, which may include loyalty bonuses, exchange incentives, corporate discounts, guaranteed buyback programs, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Personalised Offers on Honda City Hybrid Check Offers Honda Cars India is offering benefits in August on the City, Elevate and the Amaze, along with the City eHEV.

Adding to the excitement, Honda is also rewarding every test drive with a ₹10,000 voucher, making it an inviting time for prospective buyers to visit showrooms. The offers, however, depend on factors like stock availability and dealer participation, so checking with local dealerships for exact details is advised.

Deals on Honda City and City e:HEV

The Honda City is available with total benefits of up to ₹1,07,300 across all variants. For those eyeing the City e:HEV hybrid, the savings go up to ₹96,000. Both versions continue to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the midsize sedan segment.

Offers on Honda Elevate

The Elevate SUV gets the most generous package, with discounts reaching ₹1.22 lakh, especially on the top-end ZX variant. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, the Elevate takes on segment leaders like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

Savings on Amaze

The newly launched third-generation Amaze doesn’t come with direct cash discounts but does offer corporate benefits and loyalty rewards for current Honda owners.

Meanwhile, the second-generation Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹77,200. Honda is also promoting easy finance plans, with EMIs starting at ₹999 per lakh, making ownership more accessible. In the compact sedan space, the Amaze continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.