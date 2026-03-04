Honda March 2026 discounts: City e:HEV up to ₹1.97 Lakh Off, Elevate and Amaze get big benefits

Honda Cars India has rolled out extensive schemes across its lineup this March as it looks to reduce dealer inventory and close the financial year on a strong note. The offers span cash reductions, exchange and scrappage bonuses, along with loyalty rewards. The overall benefit varies depending on the model, variant and stock availability at individual dealerships. If you are interested, then you can reach out to the authorised dealerships as they would be able to give all the details.

The biggest savings this month are reserved for the City e:HEV, with total benefits of up to ₹1.97 lakh. The strong hybrid sedan is priced from ₹20 lakh ex-showroom. It uses a 1.5 litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors, producing a combined 126 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels through an eCVT automatic transmission. The setup delivers impressive efficiency while retaining the refinement expected from a midsize sedan.

Petrol versions of the City are being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.56 lakh. The sedan continues with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 121 hp. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Ex-showroom prices range from ₹11.95 lakh to ₹16.07 lakh, depending on the variant.

In the midsize SUV space, the Elevate is available with benefits of up to ₹1.81 lakh. It shares its 121 hp, 1.5 litre petrol engine and transmission options with the City. Unlike the sedan, the SUV does not get a hybrid version. The Elevate is priced between ₹11.6 lakh and ₹16.67 lakh ex showroom. With rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offering multiple powertrain choices, competitive pricing plays a key role in strengthening the Elevate’s appeal.

Honda is continuing with both the first-generation and the second-generation Amaze in the market. The older version carries benefits of up to ₹68,000 and is priced between ₹6.98 lakh and ₹7.8 lakh. The newly introduced model is also available with offers of up to ₹57,000, with prices ranging from ₹7.48 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Both versions are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 90 hp, paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

Providing early discounts on the newest Amaze highlights Honda’s focus on strengthening its position in the compact sedan category, where it faces stiff competition from models such as the Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.