    Honda March 2026 discounts: City e:HEV up to ₹1.97 Lakh Off, Elevate and Amaze get big benefits

    Honda offers up to 1.97 lakh off on City e:HEV, 1.81 lakh on Elevate and attractive deals on City and Amaze this March.

    Published on: Mar 04, 2026 8:26 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Honda Cars India has rolled out extensive schemes across its lineup this March as it looks to reduce dealer inventory and close the financial year on a strong note. The offers span cash reductions, exchange and scrappage bonuses, along with loyalty rewards. The overall benefit varies depending on the model, variant and stock availability at individual dealerships. If you are interested, then you can reach out to the authorised dealerships as they would be able to give all the details.

    Honda Elevate is the only SUV in the brand's portfolio.
    Honda City e:HEV

    Honda City Hybrid is the most affordable hybrid sedan in the Indian market.
    The biggest savings this month are reserved for the City e:HEV, with total benefits of up to 1.97 lakh. The strong hybrid sedan is priced from 20 lakh ex-showroom. It uses a 1.5 litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors, producing a combined 126 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels through an eCVT automatic transmission. The setup delivers impressive efficiency while retaining the refinement expected from a midsize sedan.

    Honda City

    The Honda City is arguably one of the most refined products in its segment
    Petrol versions of the City are being offered with benefits of up to 1.56 lakh. The sedan continues with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 121 hp. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Ex-showroom prices range from 11.95 lakh to 16.07 lakh, depending on the variant.

    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate is offered with just a petrol engine.
    In the midsize SUV space, the Elevate is available with benefits of up to 1.81 lakh. It shares its 121 hp, 1.5 litre petrol engine and transmission options with the City. Unlike the sedan, the SUV does not get a hybrid version. The Elevate is priced between 11.6 lakh and 16.67 lakh ex showroom. With rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offering multiple powertrain choices, competitive pricing plays a key role in strengthening the Elevate’s appeal.

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze is offered in three variants.
    Honda is continuing with both the first-generation and the second-generation Amaze in the market. The older version carries benefits of up to 68,000 and is priced between 6.98 lakh and 7.8 lakh. The newly introduced model is also available with offers of up to 57,000, with prices ranging from 7.48 lakh to 10 lakh.

    Both versions are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 90 hp, paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

    Providing early discounts on the newest Amaze highlights Honda’s focus on strengthening its position in the compact sedan category, where it faces stiff competition from models such as the Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

