Honda’s Next Big Indian Launch? WR-V RS Caught Testing in Pune

Honda WR-V RS has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The undisguised test vehicle was photographed in Pune by a Reddit user, wearing a “Testing Vehicle” sticker on the front windscreen. The car did not carry any registration plates, confirming that it was not a privately imported vehicle but an official test mule operated by Honda. Honda WR-V (Image Credit: Reddit/CarsIndia)

The sighting comes shortly after Honda announced its plan to launch 10 new products in India, seven of which will be SUVs. During that announcement, the company also confirmed interest in the sub-4-metre segment, an area where it currently does not have any offering. The WR-V could be positioned to fill that gap.

Honda WR-V To Make A Comeback?

Honda earlier sold a WR-V in India, although that model was a crossover derivative of the Jazz hatchback. The current-generation WR-V, sold in markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia, is an all-new product and is not related to the older Indian version. Instead, it is based on the same platform as the third-generation Honda Amaze, which is already manufactured in India. If the WR-V is introduced here, it could benefit from shared components and local assembly efficiencies with the Amaze.

Internationally, the WR-V is offered in four variants, with RS serving as the range-topper. Despite the sporty branding, the RS trim functions mainly as an appearance package. Exterior changes include a revised grille, sportier front and rear bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED lighting elements. The interior mirrors the new Amaze’s layout, featuring an all-black cabin with contrast stitching accents.

What Does The Honda WR-V RS Offer?

In Indonesia, the WR-V comes equipped with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, digital multi-information display, Honda LaneWatch camera system, six airbags, cruise control and Honda Sensing ADAS.

Power is provided by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 hp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a CVT automatic.

If launched in India, the Honda WR-V would compete in the sub-compact SUV segment against established models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Honda has not officially confirmed the model’s India launch timeline yet.