Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta: What makes the EV a premium offering

Hyundai Creta Electric has been unveiled for the Indian market and will be launched on January 17, 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Based on the highly popular Hyundai Creta, the EV derivative of the compact SUV is positioned as a premium model than the internal combustion engine counterpart. The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

To put the Creta Electric as a premium proposition, Hyundai has made subtle changes to the exterior design along with the cabin design of the EV over the ICE model along with adding new sets of features.

The Creta Electric will be offered across four trim levels with two battery pack options - 51 kWh and 42 kWh, with an ARAi certified range of 493 km and 390 km, respectively. Here are the key changes in design and features that the Creta Electric gets over the Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta: Design

While the overall exterior design of the Creta Electric remains quite similar to the Creta, there are few subtle differences that give the EV an edge when it comes to premiumness. To begin with the Creta Electric sports certain hints of the company’s global Pixel design language, giving the EV a futuristic aesthetic. Upfront, it gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance.

Additionally, the Creta Electric also features Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. It also gets a set of 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tires aimed for better efficiency.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta: Features

Meanwhile, the features list of the Hyundai Creta Electric also makes it a premium model over the ICE counterpart. To begin with, the EV gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature that allows it to act as a portable power source enabling users to charge external devices both inside and outside the vehicle.

Additionally, the Creta Electric also features new i-Pedal technology which allows a one-pedal driving experience. This technology allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal. It also gets

Additionally, over the Hyundai Creta, the Creta Electric also gets Shift-by-Wire system and a digital key, which the Hyundai Alcazar also gets. The digital key allows users to lock or unlock the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch. The Hyundai Creta Electric also gets n-car payment allowing the customers to pay for EV chargers using the infotainment system.

Other key features of the Creta Electric include dual 10.25 inch screens, one acting as the infotainment system while the other as instrument cluster, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, 268 embedded voice commands, 70 connected car features and others.