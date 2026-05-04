Hyundai Creta, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna offered with benefits of up to ₹1.05 lakh in May 2026

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is being offered with the highest discounts in May, with savings of up to ₹1.05 lakh. The Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in India and the best-selling SUV in the compact SUV segment. In addition to that, the Creta is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113 bhp and 148 Nm of torque,158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Discounts May 2026

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car in the South Korean automaker’s product portfolio. The hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to ₹80,000 this month. The Grand i10 Nios rivals the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Citroen C3 in India. It is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Hyundai i20 Discounts May 2026

Hyundai i20

The premium hatchback from the stables of Hyundai, the i20, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000. The Hyundai i20 rivals the likes of Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza, among others. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an IVT automatic transmission. Hyundai Verna Discounts May 2026

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with benefits of up to ₹55,000 in May. The Hyundai Verna is the only compact sedan in its product portfolio, taking on the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus. The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. (Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon spec comparison: engine, features, price) Hyundai Exter Discounts May 2026

Hyundai Exter