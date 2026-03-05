Hyundai Exter, Alcazar, i20 available with massive discounts in March

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out a fresh round of discounts for March 2026, offering benefits of up to ₹1,00,000 plus GST reduction on select models. The limited-period offers apply to cars such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Select Hyundai Motor India models, such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, are available with discounts in March 2026.

In addition to the standard offers, customers purchasing a Hyundai vehicle before March 18 can avail an extra discount of ₹20,000. The offers are valid until the end of March or until stocks last, whichever comes first. The benefits may vary depending on variant availability and dealership-level discretion. Customers are advised to contact their nearest dealership for detailed variant-wise offers and eligibility criteria.

Here is a closer look at the discounts available across the selected models:

Hyundai Alcazar The Hyundai Alcazar is currently available with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The three-row SUV sits above the Creta in Hyundai’s lineup and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing around 158 bhp, while the diesel version uses a 1.5-litre unit delivering about 114 bhp. Transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant.

Hyundai i20 Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹48,000 on the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback. Alongside the discounts, the company has also revised the ex-showroom prices of select variants to make the model more accessible.

The entry-level Era variant now starts at ₹5.99 lakh, while the Magna Executive variant is priced at ₹6,73,900, down from ₹6,86,865. The Magna variant has also received a price cut and is now listed at ₹6,99,900, down from ₹7,12,385. All prices are ex-showroom.

The i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing around 82 bhp with a manual gearbox and about 87 bhp with the CVT automatic.

Hyundai Exter The Hyundai Exter compact SUV is available with benefits of up to ₹33,000. Positioned as Hyundai’s entry-level SUV, the Exter targets urban buyers looking for SUV styling in a compact footprint.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing around 82 bhp and is offered with both manual and AMT transmission options. A factory-fitted CNG version is also available for buyers prioritising fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to ₹58,000 this month. The model remains a popular option for buyers seeking a practical city car with a balance of features and affordability.

The Grand i10 Nios uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing around 82 bhp and is available with manual and AMT transmissions. Similar to the Exter, Hyundai also offers a CNG version.