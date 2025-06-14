Hyundai, Jeep, Tata, Honda and Citroen offer big discounts in June. Take a look

As carmakers gear up for mid-year momentum, June 2025 is turning out into an attractive month for car buyers in India. Several major manufacturers have announced notable discounts, benefits, and special schemes on popular models. From Jeep’s premium SUVs to Honda’s sedans, Hyundai's hatchbacks, Tata’s EVs and Citroen’s anniversary deals, customers can avail themselves of a wide range of offers across segments. If you too are looking to buy a new automobile in the month, take a look at the benefit options given below: Tata EV is offering discounts on four out of five of its products, making it one of the car manufacturers included in this list.

Jeep India: Up to ₹ 3.90 lakh in total benefits

Jeep India is aggressively pushing discounts across its portfolio amid slowing sales. The Jeep Compass is available with benefits of up to ₹2.95 lakh, including a direct consumer offer of up to ₹1.70 lakh, a corporate discount of ₹1.10 lakh, and an additional ₹15,000 special benefit for select professionals such as doctors, employees of leasing firms, and corporate partners. The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic. Priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹32.41 lakh (ex-showroom), this offer could make it more accessible to potential buyers.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is sold only in its top-spec Limited (O) trim at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), gets a flat discount of ₹3 lakh. Benefits may vary depending on city, stock, and dealership.

Jeep’s biggest offer is on the Meridian SUV, with total benefits reaching up to ₹3.90 lakh. This includes consumer discounts of up to ₹2.30 lakh, corporate discounts of up to ₹1.30 lakh, and a special benefit of ₹30,000. The Meridian is available in four trims, namely Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland, priced from ₹24.99 lakh going up to ₹38.79 lakh.

Honda Cars India: Benefits up to ₹ 1.20 lakh

Honda is offering promotional benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh across its lineup. The Honda City is available with offers worth ₹1,07,300 on all variants, while the City e:HEV hybrid sees total benefits of ₹65,000. These discounts typically include a loyalty bonus, exchange benefits, and a complimentary extended warranty. Competing in the midsize sedan segment, the City faces rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

For SUV buyers, the Elevate ZX variant gets the highest offer this month, with total benefits reaching ₹1.20 lakh. This includes a combination of exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, and corporate offers. The Elevate rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in India. The midsize SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 120 bhp.

The newer third-generation Honda Amaze doesn’t get direct cash discounts but comes with corporate benefits and special loyalty bonuses for existing Honda customers. On the other hand, the older second-generation Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹57,200. The subcompact sedan rivals the Maruti Dzire and features affordable EMI schemes starting at ₹1,111 per lakh.

Hyundai India: Discounts up to ₹ 85,000 on select models

Hyundai India has announced benefits of up to ₹85,000 across four models this June, the Venue, Exter, i20 and Grand i10 NIOS. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives. Terms may vary by dealership and region, so buyers should check with local outlets for specifics.

The Hyundai Venue gets the highest discount of the lot, offering up to ₹85,000 in benefits. This compact SUV is available in seven trims and three engine options, including a 1.2-litre petrol making 82 bhp, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 118 bhp and a 1.5-litre diesel churning out 113 bhp. Prices range from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), with multiple manual and automatic transmission choices.

The Hyundai Exter is available with a total discount of ₹55,000. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and also available in CNG, the Exter competes with the Tata Punch. Ex-showroom prices range from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh.

The sporty i20 hatchback gets up to ₹55,000 off this June. With prices between ₹7.04 lakh and ₹11.24 lakh, the i20 remains popular among young buyers. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 86.7 bhp and 114.7 Nm, mated to either a manual or IVT gearbox.

Hyundai's most affordable offering, the Grand i10 NIOS, sees benefits of up to ₹65,000 this month. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm and offers manual and AMT transmission options. Ex-showroom pricing for the NIOS ranges between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh.

Tata Motors: Free monsoon check-up and exchange benefits

Tata Motors has also kicked off a nationwide monsoon service camp for its customers, running from June 6 to June 20 across 1,090 workshops in 500 cities. This initiative includes a free top wash, a 30-point vehicle inspection, and discounts on parts, labour, engine oil, and accessories.

Alongside this, Tata is offering impressive discounts on its electric vehicle range, including the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV. The Curvv EV sees benefits of up to ₹70,000 on MY2024 stock, with ₹50,000 as a green bonus and ₹20,000 under exchange or scrappage schemes.

The Nexon EV, with 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery options, is available with a total discount of ₹40,000. The Punch EV and Tiago EV, both available with benefits on MY2024 and select MY2025 units, offer discounts of up to ₹70,000 depending on the variant. These deals are limited to specific variants and stocks, making it essential for buyers to check with local Tata dealerships.

Citroen India: Up to ₹ 2.80 lakh anniversary benefits

Celebrating its fourth anniversary in the Indian market, Citroen is offering substantial savings of up to ₹2.80 lakh on select models until June 30. These anniversary offers are aimed at both new and existing customers. In addition to the savings, current Citroen owners are entitled to a complimentary car spa during this promotional period. The brand has yet to specify which models are covered under the full ₹2.80 lakh benefit, so potential buyers are encouraged to visit Citroen’s official website or connect with their nearest showroom for detailed information.