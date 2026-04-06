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    Hyundai offers up to ₹60,000 benefits on Verna, Alcazar, i20, Aura and Grand i10 Nios in April 2026

    Hyundai announces April 2026 offers with benefits of up to 60,000 on select models, including Verna, Alcazar, i20, Aura and Grand i10 Nios.

    Updated on: Apr 06, 2026 2:30 PM IST
    By Ayush Arya
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    Hyundai Motor India is offering discounts across its range for April 2026, with benefits extended to five models: the Verna, Alcazar, i20, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios.

    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar

    The Hyundai Verna is available with total benefits of up to 35,000. Prices for the sedan range from 10.98 lakh to 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Check similar cars

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    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.55 - 7.92 Lakhs

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    Offers Expiring soon

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    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

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    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6 - 8.54 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

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    For those considering a three-row SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar is being offered with benefits of up to 60,000. The Alcazar is priced between 14.49 lakh and 21.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    In the premium hatchback segment, the Hyundai i20 gets benefits of up to 50,000. Its prices range from 5.99 lakh to 10.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Hyundai Aura compact sedan comes with comparatively lower benefits of up to 15,000. Prices for the Aura start at 5.99 lakh and go up to 8.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

    (Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Record 500% Plus Growth in Electric PV Sales in CY25)

    Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios is available with benefits of up to 60,000. The hatchback is priced from 5.55 lakh to 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

    These offers are typically a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, and may vary depending on location, variant, and stock availability.

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    Home/Car Bike/Hyundai Offers Up To ₹60,000 Benefits On Verna, Alcazar, I20, Aura And Grand I10 Nios In April 2026
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