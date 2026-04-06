Hyundai offers up to ₹60,000 benefits on Verna, Alcazar, i20, Aura and Grand i10 Nios in April 2026

Hyundai Motor India is offering discounts across its range for April 2026, with benefits extended to five models: the Verna, Alcazar, i20, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Verna is available with total benefits of up to ₹35,000. Prices for the sedan range from ₹10.98 lakh to ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

For those considering a three-row SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar is being offered with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The Alcazar is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹21.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the premium hatchback segment, the Hyundai i20 gets benefits of up to ₹50,000. Its prices range from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan comes with comparatively lower benefits of up to ₹15,000. Prices for the Aura start at ₹5.99 lakh and go up to ₹8.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios is available with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The hatchback is priced from ₹5.55 lakh to ₹7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

These offers are typically a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, and may vary depending on location, variant, and stock availability.