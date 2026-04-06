Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on mind? Here's why you should consider the new Base Premium variant

It’s a small shift on paper, but in daily use, it makes a real difference. Alloy wheels are easier to maintain, more practical for city riding, and better suited for tubeless tyres. In case of punctures, tubeless tyres are easier to fix. For an urban-focused motorcycle like the Hunter, this upgrade alone improves usability significantly.

The Base Premium variant, finished in Tarmac Black, doesn’t try to reinvent the Hunter. Instead, it refines what already works. The biggest change comes in the form of alloy wheels replacing the spoke rims.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has always been about simplicity, lightness, and an easygoing riding experience. But if you’re considering the entry-level variant, the new Base Premium trim makes a strong case for stretching your budget just a little further.

A cleaner, more cohesive design The updated round halogen headlamp keeps things simple while aligning better with the Hunter’s modern-retro identity. It feels more cohesive rather than flashy, which suits the bike’s character.

Details like the stitched seat and sporty grab rail elevate the overall finish. These aren’t headline features, but they add to the sense that this variant is more complete straight out of the showroom, and the customer does not have to rely on accessories.

A better rider interface One of the most meaningful upgrades is the digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with rotary switchgear.

This setup feels more intuitive and tactile compared to the basic layout on the entry variant which does feel a bit old. It enhances everyday interaction with the motorcycle without overcomplicating things, staying true to the Hunter’s no-nonsense philosophy. Also, that instrument cluster looks like a big upgrade when compared to the basic one found on the base variant.

Added mechanical advantage Beyond visual and interface upgrades, the Base Premium variant brings functional improvements too.

You now get a slip and assist clutch, which makes city riding smoother and reduces fatigue in stop-go traffic. Pair that with single-channel ABS, and the bike maintains a balance between safety and simplicity.

The sweet spot in the line-up What makes the Base Premium variant stand out is how naturally it fits into the Hunter 350 range. It borrows just enough from the higher variants to feel like a genuine upgrade, without stepping on their toes.

If the base variant feels a bit too bare and the mid variant slightly out of reach, this is the version that bridges the gap perfectly.