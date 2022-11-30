Hyundai to open bookings for Ioniq 5 EV in India from December 20

Earlier this month, Hyundai confirmed it will launch Ioniq 5 as its second all-electric model in India (after KONA Electric). On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India announced bookings for Ioniq 5 will open from December 20 onwards.

“With Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation…customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly interwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish,” said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, while speaking to HT Auto.

While the company is yet to announce the launch date, the EV is expected to make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in New Delhi, which will be held from January 12-15.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

A battery compact crossover SUV manufactured by the South Korean giant, the Ioniq 5 EV was revealed globally in February last year. Already on sale in several western countries, it is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) architecture, and is presented in most markets with 2 battery packs: 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh.

The automaker claims that the SUV can go 385 kms on the 58 kWh battery pack, and 480 kms on the 72.6 kWh battery pack. Additionally, with a 350 kW DC fast charger, the pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Inside the cabin, it comes with features such as a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen main display, another 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, Head-Up display, sunroof, leather seats etc.

