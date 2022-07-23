Hyundai unveils its new CNG variant of i10 Nios Asta series. Check price, features

Auto giant Hyundai has launched the top variant of his popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG. The ex-showroom price of this top CNG variant has been pegged at ₹8.45 lakh rupees, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The new variant model will give a relief from the rising petrol and diesel prices.



With this, there are a total of 13 variants of the hatchback series. The initial price of CNG variant of this car is ₹7.17 lakhs. All the CNG variants will have a 1.2 litre petrol engine while the mileage stands at 28 kilometres/kg.



Here are the key features of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG.



1. The Asta CNG variant has new features including projector headlamp, 15-inch diamong cut alloy wheels, chrome door handle, rear chrome garnish, rear washer and wiper.



2. Talking about interiors, the Asta CNG variant has premium features like leather wrapped steering wheel, adjustable rear seat headrest, smart key with push button start feature, front power outlet, wireless charging, USB port and glove box cooling.



3. The new Asta variant will have more boot space, but not a luggage lamp.



4. The new model is equipped with infotainment system having Apple Carplay and Android Auto support.



5. The top CNG variant has features like rear parking camera, rear parking sensor, projector-type front fog lamp, speed alert system, immobiliser, impact sensing auto-door unlock etc.

