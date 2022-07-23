Home / Car Bike / Hyundai unveils its new CNG variant of i10 Nios Asta series. Check price, features
car bike

Hyundai unveils its new CNG variant of i10 Nios Asta series. Check price, features

The ex-showroom price of this top CNG variant of Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios Asta has been pegged at 8.45 lakh rupees.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG model(Live Hindustan)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG model(Live Hindustan)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Auto giant Hyundai has launched the top variant of his popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG. The ex-showroom price of this top CNG variant has been pegged at 8.45 lakh rupees, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The new variant model will give a relief from the rising petrol and diesel prices.

With this, there are a total of 13 variants of the hatchback series. The initial price of CNG variant of this car is 7.17 lakhs. All the CNG variants will have a 1.2 litre petrol engine while the mileage stands at 28 kilometres/kg.

Here are the key features of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG.

1. The Asta CNG variant has new features including projector headlamp, 15-inch diamong cut alloy wheels, chrome door handle, rear chrome garnish, rear washer and wiper.

2. Talking about interiors, the Asta CNG variant has premium features like leather wrapped steering wheel, adjustable rear seat headrest, smart key with push button start feature, front power outlet, wireless charging, USB port and glove box cooling.

3. The new Asta variant will have more boot space, but not a luggage lamp.

4. The new model is equipped with infotainment system having Apple Carplay and Android Auto support.

5. The top CNG variant has features like rear parking camera, rear parking sensor, projector-type front fog lamp, speed alert system, immobiliser, impact sensing auto-door unlock etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hyundai grand i10 nio booking hyundai
hyundai grand i10 nio booking hyundai
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out