Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 12:36 pm IST

Discover the top 5 most affordable cars in India with ADAS in 2025 — from Honda City to Hyundai Venue, offering advanced safety tech. 

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) were once exclusive to luxury vehicles, but in 2025, several mass-market brands in India offer these safety features at surprisingly accessible prices. From compact sedans to feature-loaded SUVs, buyers can now enjoy technologies such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking — all designed to prevent accidents and reduce driver fatigue. Here are the five most affordable cars and SUVs with Level-2 ADAS in India, all priced under or around 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India that comes with ADAS.
Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in 2025

ModelsPrice ex-showroom
Honda Amaze 9.15 lakh
Hyundai Venue 11.49 lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO 11.50 lakh
Honda City 12.70 lakh
MG Astor 15.16 lakh

1. Honda Amaze – The Cheapest Car With ADAS

Honda Amaze is only offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
The Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to feature Level-2 ADAS, available in its top-spec ZX variant. Equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 hp) and offered with both manual and CVT options, it brings safety features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation to the compact sedan segment.

Price: 9.15 lakh ex-showroom onwards

2. Hyundai Venue – Affordable SUV With Modern Safety

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.
The Hyundai Venue SX(O) variant offers a comprehensive ADAS package that includes forward collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Compact yet loaded with features, it’s one of the most value-for-money SUVs in India, equipped with ADAS technology.

Price: 11.49 lakh ex-showroom onwards

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO – Compact SUV, Big on Tech

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with three powertrain options.
Mahindra’s new XUV 3XO offers Level-2 ADAS in the AX5 L and AX7 L trims. Features include lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance, and traffic sign recognition. Combining safety with a turbo-charged engine and premium interiors, it’s a standout in the sub-4m SUV space.

Price: 11.50 lakh ex-showroom onwards

4. Honda City – Sedan Comfort Meets Safety

Honda City is offered with two powertrain options. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a hybrid one.
The ever-popular Honda City now offers ADAS across most trims under its Honda Sensing suite which is available from V trim onwards. It packs features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, paired with a refined 1.5-litre petrol engine and smooth CVT gearbox.

Price: 12.70 lakh ex-showroom onwards

5. MG Astor – Stylish and Smart SUV

MG Astor is the most affordable ICE car in the company's portfolio.
MG’s Astor brings luxury-level tech to the midsize SUV segment with its Savvy Pro trim. Its Level-2 ADAS suite includes blind-spot detection and autonomous braking, complementing a premium interior and strong feature list.

Price: 15.16 lakh ex-showroom onwards

