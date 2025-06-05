Hyundai Verna SX+ launched at 13.79 lakh.

In a bold move to further enhance the appeal of its popular sedan, Hyundai has launched a new variant of the Verna — the SX+. Positioned strategically between the base and higher trims, the Verna SX+ enters the market with a starting price of ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new offering, Hyundai continues to strengthen its foothold in the mid-size sedan segment, which has seen a resurgence in demand in recent months. Hyundai Verna competes against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Hyundai Verna SX+: Features

The new SX+ variant is designed to elevate the in-cabin experience with a slew of premium features. Among its highlights are a high-quality Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated and heated front seats, leather seat upholstery, and front parking sensors. The exterior lighting is enhanced by stylish LED headlamps, giving the car a modern and assertive look. These additions are aimed at urban buyers who seek both luxury and practicality in their daily drives.

Hyundai Verna SX+: Powertrain

The Hyundai Verna SX+ will be offered exclusively with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 114 bhp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT). The manual version is priced at ₹13.79 lakh, while the iVT-equipped variant carries a premium, priced at ₹15.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Though the turbocharged engine is not part of the SX+ lineup, Hyundai continues to offer it on other variants for those seeking higher performance.

Hyundai Verna SX+: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Verna SX+ boasts a futuristic layout, highlighted by a large curved display that integrates a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system supports 12 regional languages and brings a sense of personalisation to the user experience. Depending on the variant, customers can choose between sporty Black with Red accents or the more elegant Black and Beige interior themes.

Hyundai Verna SX+: Safety features

Safety remains a key focus for Hyundai, and the Verna SX+ is no exception. The sedan comes equipped with six airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning. Additional features like 64-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power-adjustable driver seat further enhance the premium feel.

Hyundai Verna: Rivals

