I spent a week with the Aprilia Tuono 457. Here are my honest observations

Living with a motorcycle often reveals far more than a short test ride ever can, and that became clear during my week with the Aprilia Tuono 457. On paper, it promises sporty performance packaged in a practical naked format, but it is daily use where such claims are truly tested. From early morning commutes and stop-and-go traffic to quick highway stints and relaxed evening rides, the Tuono 457 had to adapt to real life rather than a controlled test environment. Over seven days, several traits stood out as genuine strengths, while a few aspects highlighted areas that could have been better. Here is what stood out after spending a full week living with Aprilia's newest naked motorcycle. Aprilia Tuono 457 comes with a lovely-sounding parallel twin engine that gets a 270-degree firing order.

Category Details Motorcycle Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine 457 cc liquid cooled parallel twin, 270 degree firing order Power 47.6 hp Torque 43.5 Nm Engine feel Strong low and mid range, lively throttle, pulls cleanly to redline Handling Nimble and easy to flick, planted chassis, wide handlebar helps leverage Riding posture Slightly sporty yet comfortable for daily riding Brakes Adequate stopping power but lacks feel and feedback Suspension Stiff setup, not ideal for broken city roads Seat comfort Firm, can get uncomfortable on longer rides Features missing No USB charger, no TPMS, quickshifter sold separately City usability Easy to ride in traffic thanks to short gearing Overall impression Fun, engaging naked bike with room for improvement in comfort and features View All Prev Next

Aprilia Tuono 457: What I like

Gem of an engine

Aprilia has developed an all-new 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine with a 270-degree firing order, and it is easily the best part of the motorcycle. The 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm outputs are delivered with a punch, offering strong low and mid-range performance while still pulling cleanly all the way to the redline. Shorter gearing adds to the lively throttle response and proves especially useful in city riding, where the bike remains flexible even when ridden a gear or two higher than usual. There is some vibration close to the redline, but it never becomes intrusive. Add to that a pleasing exhaust note with the occasional pop, and the engine feels engaging every time you twist the throttle.

Handling

Handling is a clear, strong point for the Tuono 457. With a kerb weight of 175 kilograms, the motorcycle feels light on its feet and easy to flick through traffic or corners. The chassis feels well balanced and confidence-inspiring, while the wide handlebar offers excellent leverage when tipping into turns. Whether riding at a relaxed pace or pushing harder on twisty roads, the Tuono remains composed and predictable.

Riding triangle

The riding triangle differs slightly from the RS 457, primarily due to the switch from clip-on handlebars to a single-piece handlebar mounted higher. While the footpeg position remains unchanged, the revised handlebar placement strikes a good balance. It delivers a hint of sportiness without being overly aggressive, allowing for longer rides without discomfort or fatigue setting in too quickly.

Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its engine with the RS 457.

Aprilia Tuono 457: What can be improved

Brakes

While the braking performance is adequate in terms of stopping power, the lack of feel stands out. The brakes feel wooden and offer very little feedback at the lever, which means you often have to rely on trust rather than feel. They get the job done, but more progression and feedback would have greatly improved rider confidence.

Comfort

Comfort is one area where the Tuono 457 struggles in everyday use. It shares the same suspension setup as the RS 457, and that stiffness is clearly felt on broken city roads. Undulations and rough patches are transmitted directly to the rider, which can become tiring over time. Given that most owners will spend a significant amount of time riding in urban conditions, a slightly softer suspension tune would have been more forgiving. The firm seat only adds to the discomfort during longer commutes.

Missing features

For a motorcycle positioned at this price point, the absence of certain features is noticeable. There is no tyre pressure monitoring system or USB charging port for mobile devices. The quickshifter is also offered as an optional accessory, priced at ₹20,000, which feels like a missed opportunity. At the very least, this feature could have been offered as standard equipment.