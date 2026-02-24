I want to buy Maruti Suzuki eVitara's base variant: What all it offers?

Maruti Suzuki has officially stepped into the mainstream electric SUV space with the eVitara, and for many buyers, the entry-level version could be the most relevant. Positioned as the most accessible way to get into the brand’s new EV, the base trim focuses on delivering the essentials while keeping the price in check. Here’s a closer look at what you get, and what you miss out on, in the starting variant. The base variant of the eVitara is offered only with one battery pack. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Base Variant Price in India The entry-level eVitara is priced at around ₹15.99 lakh and is offered with the smaller 49kWh battery pack. This makes it the most affordable way to enter Maruti Suzuki’s electric SUV lineup while retaining the core mechanical package.

eVitara Base Variant Battery Pack and Claimed Range Powering the base model is a 49kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The setup produces approximately 141 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki claims a driving range of about 440 km on a full charge. Like the rest of the Indian lineup, this version is available only in a front-wheel-drive configuration. The LFP battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent using a DC Fast Charger, whereas a 7.4 kW charger will take 6.5 hours to charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent.

Maruti eVitara Base Model Exterior Features On the outside, the base variant carries the same overall design language as higher trims but with fewer premium elements. It does not get LED fog lamps and uses standard heat-absorbing glass instead of the darker treated glass offered on top variants. Buyers can choose from six exterior colour options.

eVitara Entry-Level Variant Interior and Cabin Features Inside, the cabin layout remains modern and functional. The base trim comes with black fabric seat upholstery, maintaining a practical approach. While the overall dashboard design is unchanged, the feature list is trimmed down compared to higher variants.

Features Missing in the Base Variant To keep pricing competitive, several comfort and convenience features are not available in this trim. It misses out on ventilated front seats, powered driver seat adjustment, a sunroof, wireless charging, and a premium sound system. Wireless smartphone connectivity is also not part of the package.