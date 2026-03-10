Interested in new Hyundai Verna? Here's what the base variant offers
The base HX 2 Verna includes a 1.5L petrol engine, 6-speed manual gearbox, and standard safety equipment like 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the facelifted version of the Verna in the Indian market. The design of the Verna was a bit polarizing and with the facelift, the brand has made it a bit sharper, they also added more features and safety equipment to cater the customers. If you are in the market for a Verna and are on a budget then the base variant of the Verna might attract you.
What is the base variant of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift?
The base variant of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift is HX 2.
Check similar carsFind more cars
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.98 - 18.25 Lakhs
Honda City
₹ 11.95 - 16.07 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 17.99 Lakhs
Skoda New Slavia
₹ 12 - 19 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 10.5 - 19 Lakhs
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
What engine and gearbox options can you get with the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2?
The HX 2 trim is offered only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine which has a capacity of 1.5 litres. It is offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
What are the safety features of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2?
The sedan comes with 6 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Antilock Braking System with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal, Rear Defogger and Rear Parking Sensors as standard.
What are the exterior features of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2?
Hyundai is offering projector headlamps, a black radiator grille, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and body coloured door handles with the HX 2 trim.
How is the interior of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2?
The interior of the HX 2 trim of the Hyundai Verna Facelift is finished in a dual-tone theme along with cloth upholstery. There is a new D-cut steering wheel, manual height adjust for the driver seat, a rear centre armrest with cup holders and height-adjustable headrests.
What are the features of the 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2?
The Verna comes with power windows, air conditioner, tilt steering, Type C USB ports to charge mobile devices, a 12V power outlet, luggage lamp and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More