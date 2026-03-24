Interested in the new Hyundai Exter? Here's what the base variant offers

The base trim of the Hyundai Exter is called HX2, which is in line with the new nomenclature of Hyundai. The HX2 variant sticks to the essentials while placing a clear emphasis on safety and basic usability. It is offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, with both standard petrol and bi-fuel CNG options, paired to a manual transmission. The base variant of the Exter is offered with a petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.

Safety takes priority Even in its most affordable form, the Exter HX2 comes well-equipped on the safety front. The variant gets six airbags as standard, covering driver, passenger, side and curtain protection.

Alongside this, Hyundai has included ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and vehicle stability management (VSM). The HX2 also features rear parking sensors, a headlamp escort function, and a range of preventive safety measures such as seatbelt reminders for all seats, 3-point seatbelts, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Additional safety and security elements include speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock, an engine immobilizer, and a burglar alarm.

Exterior: strictly functional The HX2 variant keeps the exterior design minimal. It does not get projector headlamps, LED DRLs, roof rails, or alloy wheels. It rides on steel wheels and also misses out on LED turn indicators on ORVMs and a shark-fin antenna.

However, LED tail lamps are part of the package, which is a notable inclusion for a base trim.

Interior: basic but practical Inside, the Exter HX2 features a black interior theme with fabric seat upholstery. There are no premium additions like leatherette elements, ambient lighting, or metal pedals.

The variant does include a digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT MID, but there is no touchscreen infotainment system, no connected car tech, and no smartphone integration features.

Comfort and convenience The HX2 covers only the essentials when it comes to comfort. It comes with manual air conditioning, front power windows, and central locking.

Other inclusions are a foldable key, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable rear headrests, and a front power outlet. However, features like rear AC vents, wireless charging, cruise control, push-button start, and automatic climate control are not available.

Notably, even electrically adjustable ORVMs and rear power windows are not offered in this base trim.

What is the price of the Hyundai Exter HX2? The Exter HX2 is priced at ₹5.80 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol engine, whereas the CNG powertrain costs ₹7 lakh ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Exter HX2 is a no-frills base variant that focuses on delivering strong safety fundamentals and basic functionality. It omits most premium and tech-heavy features but ensures that core safety and everyday usability are well covered.

For buyers prioritising affordability and safety over features, the HX2 variant serves as a sensible entry point into the Exter lineup.