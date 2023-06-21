Invicto, Maruti Suzuki's upcoming MPV, gets 10 ‘first-time features’

On June 19, Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for Invicto, its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) which will debut on July 5. While full feature list of the car will be known once it has been officially unveiled, Maruti Suzuki has, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, equipped Invicto with several features that are not found in any other vehicle manufactured by the company. Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Hycross.

What are these first-time features for a Maruti Suzuki car?

As per HT Auto, the automaker's new flagship model has been given as many as 10 first-time features for a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. These are:

(1.) Advanced Driver Assistance System (comprising of lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control)

(2.) Ottoman seats

(3.) 9-speaker premium audio system

(4.) Dual-zone climate control

(5.) Powered driver seat (with memory)

(6.) 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

(7.) Front parking sensor

(8.) Electronic parking brake

(9.) 18-inch alloy wheels

(10.) Powered tailgate

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Bookings

The Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships, which are accepting customer bookings at a token amount of ₹25,000. The car's actual pricing will be revealed later; it is, however, expected to be priced in the range of ₹26 lakh- ₹28 lakh (ex-showroom), said HT Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Additional details

The Nexa booking page shows that Invicto will be offered only as a single variant (Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 2L), and in lone colour scheme (Nexa Blue). Also, the model will be a 7-seater, and powering it will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (181 bhp of maximum power output and 188 Nm peak torque).

