Delhi govt tells cancer hospitals to destroy empty drug vials to curb misuse

Amid concerns over the misuse and counterfeiting of high-value cancer medicines, the Delhi drugs control department has directed hospitals with oncology departments to strengthen record-keeping and ensure the safe disposal of empty vials and containers of anti-cancer drugs. The advisory said that “under no circumstances” should intact empty containers be discarded or handed over without first being destroyed (HT)

The June 3 advisory (seen by HT) addressed to directors and medical superintendents of oncology hospitals in the national capital, warns that high-value anti-cancer medicines, particularly immunotherapeutic agents, are increasingly being targeted for counterfeiting, diversion and resale.

It says authorities have received reports of empty vials of genuine medicines being collected, refilled with spurious or substandard substances and reintroduced into the supply chain, posing a serious risk to public health and patient safety.

Citing the seriousness of the issue, the department directed hospitals to procure anti-cancer medicines only from authorised and licensed sources and maintain detailed records of every vial received and administered, stock balances and wastage.

Hospitals have also been instructed to render all empty vials and ampoules unusable immediately after use by crushing them, defacing labels or breaking the containers before disposing of them in accordance with the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules.

The advisory added that “under no circumstances” should intact empty containers be discarded or handed over without first being destroyed.

The department has also directed hospitals to establish internal protocols to prevent pilferage and diversion of empty containers and immediately report suspected cases of counterfeit medicines, diversion or other illegal activities to the Drugs Control Department. Hospitals have also been asked to cooperate with regulatory authorities during inspections.