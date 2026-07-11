SIR forms reach 81% electors: Delhi CEO

More than 11.8 million electors, accounting for 81.32% of Delhi’s 14.5 million voters, have been provided enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, officials said on Friday. However, only 709,000 forms – 4.89% of the electorate – had been digitised so far, according to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi. Officials have set July 28 as the target for digitising all completed forms (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said the gap between distribution and digitisation was expected at this stage, as booth-level officers (BLOs) are currently focused on ensuring every eligible voter receives the forms within the prescribed timeline.

“The exercise began on June 30 and we expect to complete distribution by this weekend. Once that is done, digitisation will gather pace as BLOs begin collecting filled forms,” an election official said.

Officials have set July 28 as the target for digitising all completed forms, a day before the July 29 deadline for submission. The final day will largely be used to revisit locked houses, resolve discrepancies and collect any remaining forms.

Election officials said camps are also being organised in coordination with resident welfare associations (RWAs) to collect completed forms, answer queries and spread awareness about the deadline. “The pace usually picks up over weekends when more people are available at home. We have also been holding camps in slum clusters and residential areas to facilitate submissions,” an official from New Delhi district said.

District-wise, West has recorded the highest form distribution at 90.78%, followed by South (90.18%), New Delhi (88.01%) and Central North (86.03%). South West has the lowest distribution at 72.03%. Outer North leads the digitisation drive with 12.19% of forms uploaded, followed by South West (7.72%) and Central North (6.28%). Central (2.57%), East (2.73%) and Old Delhi (2.86%) remain among the slowest-performing districts.

The enumeration phase of the SIR began on June 30 and will continue till July 29.