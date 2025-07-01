Is this Thar EV in offing? Mahindra Vision.T concept teased ahead of August 15 debut

Mahindra has always used the occasion of Independence Day to unveil some stunning concept vehicles. This time, the homegrown auto giant is gearing up to take the wraps off some spectacular products as well. In a teaser video, Mahindra has hinted that one of the upcoming products will be a concept electric vehicle. Christened as Mahindra Vision.T, the upcoming concept car is possibly a more practical iteration of Thar.e concept the OEM unveiled back in 2023. Mahindra will showcase multiple concept cars on August 15 and its new vehicle architecture as well.

Mahindra Vision.T concept: What the teaser reveals?

The Mahindra Vision.T concept, as teased by the car manufacturer, is going to be a boxy SUV. The teaser video reveals the bonnet and a bit of design details from the front profile. It suggests the concept vehicle will have a boxy shape, while the bonnet will come with minimal creases in comparison to the Mahindra Thar.e concept's flat look.

The front wheel arches also appear slightly different compared to what was seen in the Thar.e concept. Besides that, the large wheels with meaty off-road-focused rubbers can be figured out easily. The chunky front bumper too is also visible.

Besides these, the teaser video doesn't reveal many details about the design of the Vision.T concept. Considering the fact that it is possibly a more practical avatar of the original Thar.e concept, we can expect it to come as a five-door SUV, just like the Thar.e. Mahindra already sells the Thar Roxx SUV, which is the more spacious and practical five-door iteration of the highly popular three-door Thar.

Mahindra Freedom_NU: What else would be there?

The August 15 event, where the car manufacturer will unveil the new concept vehicles in Mumbai, is dubbed as Mahindra Freedom_NU. Besides the Vision.T concept, the event will also see the unveiling of at least four other vehicles. These will include both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as electric vehicles. Apart from that, Mahindra will also showcase a new vehicle architecture as well.