Isuzu launches ‘I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ offering free check-up and service discounts

Isuzu Motors India has announced a nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer Camp’ for its range of pickup trucks and SUVs. The service initiative will be conducted across all authorised ISUZU dealer service outlets in India from 23 March to 28 March 2026. The Isuzu V-Cross was recently updated in the Indian market. It now features a 4x4 drivetrain as standard.

The camp is part of the company’s ISUZU Care programme and aims to enhance the overall ownership experience while ensuring vehicles are prepared for the upcoming summer season. Through this initiative, the brand is offering preventive maintenance checks and several service benefits to customers across the country.

During the service camp, customers visiting authorised service outlets can avail a free 37-point comprehensive vehicle check-up. This inspection is designed to assess key components of the vehicle and help identify potential issues early, ensuring smoother and safer driving during the warmer months.

In addition to the free inspection, ISUZU is offering a range of special service benefits for customers. These include a 10 per cent discount on labour charges, 5 per cent discount on parts, and 5 per cent discount on lubes and fluids. Customers can also avail a 20 per cent discount on Retail Roadside Assistance (RSA) and a 5 per cent discount on PROCARE services.

The company is also offering a 20 per cent discount on extended warranty packages, while customers will receive a free Regen service during the camp period. Regen services are required for most BS6 diesel vehicles as this process burns off the accumulated soot from the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) at high temperatures, turning it into ash.

These benefits are applicable for BSVI vehicles, with certain offers specifically available for S-CAB and D-MAX models purchased after 1 October 2025. Some of the offers will remain valid until 31 March 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions. So, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorized service centres of Isuzu.