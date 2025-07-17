⁠Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched: All you need to know

Jeep India recently launched the new Compass and Meridian Trail Editions, bringing cosmetic enhancements to both SUVs. The new Trail Edition brings bold styling elements to the Compass and Meridian in a bid to enhance the appeal of the offerings. Both the Compass and Meridian share the same underpinnings and are made-in-India offerings from the American carmaker. Here’s all you need to know about the Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions. Personalised Offers on Jeep Compass Check Offers The Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions bring cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior of the SUVs

Jeep Compass Trail Edition: Exterior Highlights

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition gets cosmetic enhancements on the exterior, with the special edition based on the Longitude (O) variant. This includes a new Trail Edition decal on the hood for a bold appearance, complemented by new side body decals. The front grille gets new matte black accents, while there are neutral grey accents on the grille rings, DLO and backlight mouldings, roof rail inserts, ORVMs, as well as Jeep and Compass badges. The neutral grey accent extends to the rear lower fascia appliqué and the red-accented front lower fascia. The external upgrade is completed by the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels finished in Granite Metallic Satin Gloss finish, which also extends to the roof rails.

(Also read: Jeep India offers benefits of up to ₹3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee SUVs)

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition gets black leatherette upholstery, red contrast stitching, camouflage-themed graphics and more

Jeep Compass Trail Edition: Interior Highlights

The cabin sports new black leatherette upholstery with Ignite Red mid-bolster tracers on the dashboard, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seat upholstery. There’s a new dark camouflage graphic inside, along with new Trail Edition-branded all-weather floor mats for enhanced practicality.

The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition adds the special decal on the bonnet, along with other visual enhancements across the exterior

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition: Exterior Highlights

The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition sports identical elements to the Compass and is based on the Limited (O) variants. Exterior upgrades include the new hood decal, Trail Edition badging, and a high-gloss black roof. The neutral grey accents appear here as well on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear fascia valence, badges, and side cladding appliqué. The fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar moulding, ORVMs, and the rear lower fascia get a piano black finish.

The cabin of the Meridian Trail Edition sports a high-contrast black vinyl interior with ruby red accents. It also gets camouflage-themed appliqués, a piano black finish on the centre console, and matching speaker surrounds. Other upgrades include new rugged skid plates, Trail-themed scuff plates, and blacked-out ORVMs.

The new Trail Edition is available with the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions on both the Compass and Meridian

Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Edition: Prices

Both the Jeep Compass and Meridian SUVs are powered by the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The Compass Trail Edition is priced from ₹25.41 lakh for the manual, going up to ₹27.41 lakh for the automatic. Meanwhile, the Meridian Trail Edition is priced from ₹31.27 lakh for the manual, ₹35.27 lakh for the automatic, and ₹37.27 lakh for the automatic 4x4. All prices are ex-showroom.