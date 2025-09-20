Jeep announces price cut of upto 4.84 lakh after GST 2.0

In the wake of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on India’s biggest indirect tax reforms, the GST Council has rolled out a new two-tier structure effective September 22, 2025. Responding to this change, Jeep India has revised prices across its SUV lineup, passing on significant benefits to customers. Personalised Offers on Jeep Grand Cherokee Check Offers Check Offers Jeep currently sells the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Meridian and Compass in the Indian market.

The updated prices reflect reductions of up to ₹4.84 lakh, making Jeep’s premium SUVs more accessible than before.

Jeep Compass: Old Price ₹18.99 lakh, New Price ₹17.73 lakh

Jeep Meridian: Old Price ₹24.99 lakh, New Price ₹23.33 lakh

Jeep Wrangler: Old Price ₹68.65 lakh, New Price ₹64.08 lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Old Price ₹67.50 lakh, New Price ₹63.00 lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition launched

Jeep India has expanded its flagship SUV lineup with the launch of the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition, which comes at a premium of ₹1.54 lakh over the standard model. While the regular Grand Cherokee is priced at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Signature Edition carries a sticker price of ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition brings a set of exclusive factory-fitted accessories that are otherwise unavailable through Jeep’s standard accessory list.

Among the upgrades are a rear-seat entertainment package, a dashboard-mounted camera, and motorized side steps, enhancing both convenience and luxury for buyers. The Grand Cherokee, first introduced in India in 2022, continues to rival premium offerings such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and other luxury SUVs in its class.

Design Highlights

Visually, the Grand Cherokee retains the brand’s unmistakable design identity with the iconic seven-slot grille, clamshell bonnet, and muscular boxy stance. The SUV sits on stylish 20-inch alloy wheels that add to its road presence.

Powertrain and Performance

There are no mechanical changes in the Signature Edition. It continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while Jeep’s QUADRA-TRAC 4x4 system ensures power is distributed to all four wheels for confident performance on and off the road.

(Also read: Jeep Meridian for Brazil updated with new 2.2-litre diesel engine)

Interiors and Features

Step inside, and the Grand Cherokee offers a premium cabin loaded with technology and comfort features. The SUV gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, and even a separate screen for the front passenger. The cabin is finished in perforated Capri leather upholstery, with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command support, and a panoramic sunroof. A head-up display, a 9-speaker audio system, and wireless connectivity further elevate the experience.

Safety Package

On the safety front, the SUV is well-equipped with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The model is offered as a five-seater and is locally assembled in India, making it the first market outside North America to build the Grand Cherokee.

Pricing

Currently, the standard Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the fully loaded Limited (O) variant at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Signature Edition is positioned slightly higher at ₹69.04 lakh, catering to customers who want added features straight from the factory with no aftermarket hassle.