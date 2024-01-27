 Karizma-based CE001 unveiled as tribute to Hero Group founder Brijmohan Munjal - Hindustan Times
News / Car and Bike / Karizma-based CE001 unveiled as tribute to Hero Group founder Brijmohan Munjal

Karizma-based CE001 unveiled as tribute to Hero Group founder Brijmohan Munjal

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 03:56 PM IST

The bike is a limited edition offering, and will have only 100 units.

Hero Motocorp. has unveiled Karizma XMR 210-based CE001 as a tribute to Hero Group founder Brijmohan Lall Munjal, whose 100th birth anniversary came in July 2023. Accordingly, ‘CE’ in the bike's name stands for ‘Commemorative Edition.’

Hero CE001 (Image courtesy: Hero Motocorp.)
Hero CE001 (Image courtesy: Hero Motocorp.)

Also, CE001 is a limited edition offering, and will have only 100 units. The vehicle has been described by its Delhi-based manufacturer as the ‘most special bike built in India.’

Hero CE001: Why based on Karizma XMR?

According to HT Auto, this is because the original Karizma was a project that was built around the time Munjal was the Chairman Emeritus at the Hero Group.

Hero CE001: Design

The motorcycle gets carbon fibre for the bodywork, making the two-wheeler substantially lighter than the stock model. Also, the riding posture is said to be upright on this limited edition offering.

Hero CE001: Powertrain

CE001 is expected to get a power boost over the standard model. For context, Karizma XMR is powered by a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 25 bhp of maximum power and 20 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, buyers can expect a better power-to-weight ratio, along with a host of performance parts, including an Akrapovic exhaust.

Hero CE001: Price

While Hero is yet to reveal CE001's pricing details, the company has assured it will deliver all 100 units by July. The motorcycle will be available for sale online.

